Missouri City, TX

defendernetwork.com

Meet the former teacher behind Third Ward’s Cupcake Kitchen

Patricia Farooq, the owner of Cupcake Kitchen in Third Ward, is just one of many Black teachers who successfully transitioned out of the education sector and into entrepreneurship. Fifteen years ago, the former Houston Independent School District math and science teacher pivoted into a career in culinary arts as a...
cw39.com

Report says this restaurant serves the best waffles in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate will probably go on and on until the end of time, pancakes or waffles?. Well, today we’re taking the waffle’s side of things because it’s National Waffle Day on Wednesday, August 24! NationalToday says, “Waffles aren’t just for breakfast and dessert. Try a garlic and herb batter and use it in place of bread with an entree or as a sandwich.”
Houston Press

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bun B Brings The Burgers to a Pop-Up Downtown

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. The days of digging into all-you-can-eat sausages at King’s BierHaus are numbered, as the tasty promotion runs through August 31. Head to the biergarten to work your way through 12+ traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages, from spicy kielbasa and kasewurst to elk sausage and the plant-based chipotle. Cost is $12 traditional, $15 all varieties, plus extras like pretzel buns, kraut and bier-cheese.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Houston

Small furry pets available for adoption in Houston. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Houston, Texas on Petfinder.
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Resort wins special recognition as “One of the Top 10 Hotels in Texas” in Travel + Leisure magazine

THE WOODLANDS, TX – It’s become a trope – bordering on a tiresome cliché – to describe a location as a ‘hidden gem.’ Ordinarily at Woodlands Online we strive for better grammar and storytelling; however, when it comes to discussing The Woodlands Resort - Curio Collection by Hilton, we’re hard pressed to find a better description.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary in The Woodlands

Nothing Bundt Cakes in The Woodlands will give out free bundt cakes to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to its first 250 customers on Sept. 1. The giveaway is happening at all locations across the country, including The Woodlands' location at 10868 Kuykendahl Road. The bakery chain is also conducting an online giveaway that will see one winner receiving a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company and 25 runners-up reach eceiving a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card. Entries will be accepted from Sept. 1-25, and winners will be announced in October. 281-419-8026. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
travelnoire.com

Drunken Corner Is Houston’s Hottest New Sunday Brunch Spot

Sundays in Houston are a bit boozier since a new Black-owned restaurant opened its doors. The Drunken Corner opened in January 2022 and customers have been raving about its exceptional array of food and drinks. The restaurant creates a new space where Black culture and cuisine can thrive and be celebrated. Led by a team of Black men, this restaurant sets the stage for a new generation of Black-owned restaurants.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Love in the hill country

The Texas Hill Country was the perfect setting for Ben Proler and Shayna Goldblatt’s wedding. After an evening of toasts at the Mandola Winery in Dripping Springs, the couple exchanged vows at Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin. Proud parents Cooky and David Goldblatt and Maureen and Jody Proler escorted the couple down the aisle to a chuppah, handmade by the groom’s aunt Becky Proler. Rabbi Dan Goldblatt (the bride’s uncle), Rabbi Oren Hayon, and Rabbi Gail Swedroe led the ceremony. After a honeymoon in France, the couple will make their home in Houston where Shayna is an appellate associate at Yetter Coleman LLP and Ben manages sustainable low-carbon fuel partnerships for Shell and serves as a lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Children's Charity gives out 200 beds for children in need

HOUSTON - There's nothing better than a good night's rest in a warm bed, but the sad reality is many children in Houston do not have that luxury. That's why local nonprofit Houston Children's Charity (HCC), spent Saturday morning giving out 200 bed sets to deserving children. In partnership with the Houston Rockets, The Clutch City Foundation, and its "A Better Night's Sleep" program, brand new twin beds, foundations, frames, sheets, as well as blankets and pillows were given out at Texas Mattress Makers on Navigation Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
getnews.info

Emergency dentist in Houston are now accepting walk in appointment

“Walk-In Dental ensures 24 hours emergency services in Houston for any dental issues.”. Walk In Dental provides emergency dentists in Houston for dental emergency care. Emergency Dental services are provided to individuals suffering from dental injuries. Walk in Dental is a 7 days emergency care at our Walk-In Dental Treatment...
HOUSTON, TX

