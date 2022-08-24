ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News

Hayden Flour Mill paved the way for Valley cities to flourish

TEMPE — One of the oldest buildings in Tempe tells the story of how Tempe became the city it is today and also paved the way for other industries and opportunities to thrive in the Valley. If you’re standing at Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, look...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dead after shooting involving Maricopa officers

MARICOPA, AZ — A man is dead after reportedly exchanging gunfire with Maricopa police officers earlier this week. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at a home along McCord Drive, located near John Wayne Parkway and Honeycutt Road. City officials say officers went to investigate a noise disturbance...
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Monsoon#Ozone Pollution#Phoenix Rainfall
ABC 15 News

Today's Patio offers upscale outdoor living

Since 1979 Today's Patio has continued to provide Arizona, and Phoenix area customers with great customer service, top quality outdoor furniture, knowledgeable assistance, and terrific value on patio furniture in Phoenix. The large volume of repeat and referral customers attests to Today's Patio's success in providing exceptional service to their...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Still no school zone outside of Robert Rice Elementary

GILBERT — Parents tell ABC15 they've been fighting to get a school speed zone in front of Robert Rice Elementary for almost two years. The speed limit right now is still 45 miles per hour. "It's infuriating. It makes us angry for our kids," said Robert Rice PTO President.
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC 15 News

Southside Village honored with 'Historic Conservation District' designation

CHANDLER — Southside Village is the first community honored with the title "Historic Conservation District" by the city of Chandler. Residents Elaine Woods and Peggy Schlesinger didn't know each other before embarking on the mission to secure the designation, but through the love of their community, they're now life-long friends.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley woman scammed with fake government grants amid high inflation

PHOENIX — Free money, but it comes with a cost?. As people may struggle financially with high inflation, scammers are trying to cash in by offering fraudulent government grants. For Mary, the offer came in the form of a Facebook message from a friend offering advice. At the time,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Sign up for a FREE 6-week financial literacy course in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Need help getting your finances in order? Want to learn how to save more money or make more money?. The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center is offering free financial literacy courses starting in September. You can sign up online for the six-week course that will...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Will student debt relief make inflation worse? Two Valley economists weigh in

PHOENIX — With inflation at a record high, many are wondering what impact President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will have on the economy. The U.S. Department of Education says right now there are over 800,000 Arizonans with student loan debt managed by the federal government. According to the Arizona Board of Regents, students at Arizona's public universities borrowed more than $800 million last year.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy