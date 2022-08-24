Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling heat heading into Labor Day weekend
PHOENIX — Temperatures are sizzling as we kick off September!. Valley highs will top out between 106 and 110 degrees heading into Labor Day weekend. Limit your time outside during the heat of the day and keep your pets inside, too. Cars heat up fast! So, don't leave your...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday
PHOENIX — Phoenix has hit 110 degrees for the first time this month!. We officially topped out at 111 degrees Tuesday, putting us just shy of the record 113 degrees set in 2011. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley until 8 p.m. Wednesday, so we're...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Days Tuesday and Wednesday, Heat Alerts
PHOENIX — The heat is on this week!. As high pressure builds in, temperatures could hit 110 degrees in Phoenix for this first time this month. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley Tuesday and Wednesday, so those will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action...
ABC 15 News
Get 40 cents off each gallon of gas on Thursday at Circle K fuel stations
PHOENIX — Circle K Fuel Day is Thursday and to celebrate, the chain is offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas. The deal is valid from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at participating Arizona fuel stations and more than 3,600 Circle K-branded stations around the country.
ABC 15 News
Hayden Flour Mill paved the way for Valley cities to flourish
TEMPE — One of the oldest buildings in Tempe tells the story of how Tempe became the city it is today and also paved the way for other industries and opportunities to thrive in the Valley. If you’re standing at Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, look...
ABC 15 News
Man found dead in Las Vegas was reported missing in Phoenix, Clark County confirms
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police have confirmed the man found in a trunk of a car on Aug. 19 was previously reported missing in Phoenix. The body found is that of Amir Haggi, an LVMPD spokesperson said. His body was found the afternoon of Aug. 19...
ABC 15 News
Man dead after shooting involving Maricopa officers
MARICOPA, AZ — A man is dead after reportedly exchanging gunfire with Maricopa police officers earlier this week. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at a home along McCord Drive, located near John Wayne Parkway and Honeycutt Road. City officials say officers went to investigate a noise disturbance...
ABC 15 News
Police seeking info after woman killed near Central Avenue and Broadway Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a homicide at a mobile home park in Phoenix. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Officers were initially called to the scene in response to a "check welfare" call. When they arrived, they found an...
ABC 15 News
Today's Patio offers upscale outdoor living
Since 1979 Today's Patio has continued to provide Arizona, and Phoenix area customers with great customer service, top quality outdoor furniture, knowledgeable assistance, and terrific value on patio furniture in Phoenix. The large volume of repeat and referral customers attests to Today's Patio's success in providing exceptional service to their...
ABC 15 News
Board votes down special taxing district proposal for Rio Verde Foothills community
RIO VERDE, AZ — The water supply for the Rio Verde Foothills community remains uncertain. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to address the water issues and on Wednesday, August 31, they voted not to create a special taxing district to manage water delivery in the community.
ABC 15 News
Former Sun Devil football player trading uniform for white coat
TEMPE, AZ — “I’d be sitting here lying if I said I don’t miss it, I look at the grass here, and I look at this beautiful stadium and I miss it every day,” said Kyle Williams Tuesday at Sun Devil Stadium. While he walked...
ABC 15 News
Still no school zone outside of Robert Rice Elementary
GILBERT — Parents tell ABC15 they've been fighting to get a school speed zone in front of Robert Rice Elementary for almost two years. The speed limit right now is still 45 miles per hour. "It's infuriating. It makes us angry for our kids," said Robert Rice PTO President.
ABC 15 News
19North Community Alliance launches unconventional security patrols
PHOENIX — People who live in one part of north Phoenix, along with business owners, are putting their money where their mouth is. After noticing what they call unusual activity in the past few years, the group has come up with an unconventional way to help push out crime.
ABC 15 News
Southside Village honored with 'Historic Conservation District' designation
CHANDLER — Southside Village is the first community honored with the title "Historic Conservation District" by the city of Chandler. Residents Elaine Woods and Peggy Schlesinger didn't know each other before embarking on the mission to secure the designation, but through the love of their community, they're now life-long friends.
ABC 15 News
Valley woman scammed with fake government grants amid high inflation
PHOENIX — Free money, but it comes with a cost?. As people may struggle financially with high inflation, scammers are trying to cash in by offering fraudulent government grants. For Mary, the offer came in the form of a Facebook message from a friend offering advice. At the time,...
ABC 15 News
Sign up for a FREE 6-week financial literacy course in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Need help getting your finances in order? Want to learn how to save more money or make more money?. The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center is offering free financial literacy courses starting in September. You can sign up online for the six-week course that will...
ABC 15 News
HonorHealth employee from Ukraine leading effort to provide medical supplies
PHOENIX — “My stepfather is on the frontline,” said Svitlana Sbonsler to her coworkers Wednesday. “We don’t know when it’s gonna end, hopefully by next summer it will end.”. Every second of every day, Svitlana’s thoughts and heart are with her family fighting in...
ABC 15 News
Will student debt relief make inflation worse? Two Valley economists weigh in
PHOENIX — With inflation at a record high, many are wondering what impact President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will have on the economy. The U.S. Department of Education says right now there are over 800,000 Arizonans with student loan debt managed by the federal government. According to the Arizona Board of Regents, students at Arizona's public universities borrowed more than $800 million last year.
