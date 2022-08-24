Read full article on original website
DC schools racing the clock for new AC units, general repairs before students return
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The countdown is on for D.C. Public Schools to open for the first day. As parents and teachers prepare, the District and the Department of General Services are working to make sure schools are ready. Which may not be the case quite yet. 7News On...
Dan Cox cancels news conference scheduled before Md. Democrats rally in Montgomery Co.
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — State delegate Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor of Maryland, canceled his scheduled news conference Thursday moments before President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Montgomery County. Cox was set to hold a briefing around 4 p.m. at the Montgomery...
The DC Microtransit Program
Washington ABC7 — A new transit program could change the way you commute to work. Nicholas Ramfos with Commuter Connections spoke us about the Microtransit Program based in D.C.
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
Open Streets in DC
Washington ABC7 — Open Streets DC is about eliminating cars, so people can enjoy walking, bike-riding, and socializing without the congestion. Everett Lott, Director of the DC Department of Transportation told us all about the big kick off.
Tips from a child psychiatrist: How your child can make friends this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — For students around the DC metro region, school is either underway or just days away. Parents and guardians are setting up their children for educational success with school supplies but what about social success?. Child Psychiatrist Dr. Asha Patton-Smith with Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic, spoke with 7News...
7News On Your Sideline: High School Football opening week in Virginia
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday night lights shone bright across the Virginia for its opening weekend of High School football and 7News was On Your Sideline with coverage of several games from D.C. and Virginia. 7News will provide you more extensive coverage than any other...
Heat, humidity and additional storm chances hang around this weekend in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — We are officially in our 4th heat wave of the year and high temperatures are expected to be at, or above, 90 degrees through the end of the month. Signs of cooler and less humid air arrive to start September late week. Highs Saturday will near...
DC Weather: Few isolated showers as highs climb back into the 90s Thursday afternoon
WASHINGTON (7News) — High temperatures will climb back to around 90 degrees Thursday afternoon. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop along and west of the Blue Ridge mountains. A stray shower is possible closer to the District overnight, but the next chance for storms in the D.C. Metro arrives Friday afternoon.
DC Weather: Hot, humid with isolated storm chances Friday
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out the week hot and humid. There's also a chance for a few showers and storms to bubble up Friday afternoon and early evening, so have the umbrella on hand. While severe weather isn't expected, isolated storms could have some small hail and gusty...
44-year-old man found dead inside apartment in Landover; police investigating as homicide
LANDOVER, Md. — A 44-year-old man was found dead inside of a Landover, Md. apartment Thursday afternoon following a call for a welfare check, Prince George's County Police Department said. PGPD officers were called to the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for a welfare check when they found, 44-year-old...
