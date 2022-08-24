ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

The DC Microtransit Program

Washington ABC7 — A new transit program could change the way you commute to work. Nicholas Ramfos with Commuter Connections spoke us about the Microtransit Program based in D.C.
WJLA

Open Streets in DC

Washington ABC7 — Open Streets DC is about eliminating cars, so people can enjoy walking, bike-riding, and socializing without the congestion. Everett Lott, Director of the DC Department of Transportation told us all about the big kick off.
WJLA

Tips from a child psychiatrist: How your child can make friends this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — For students around the DC metro region, school is either underway or just days away. Parents and guardians are setting up their children for educational success with school supplies but what about social success?. Child Psychiatrist Dr. Asha Patton-Smith with Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic, spoke with 7News...
WJLA

7News On Your Sideline: High School Football opening week in Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday night lights shone bright across the Virginia for its opening weekend of High School football and 7News was On Your Sideline with coverage of several games from D.C. and Virginia. 7News will provide you more extensive coverage than any other...
WJLA

DC Weather: Hot, humid with isolated storm chances Friday

WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out the week hot and humid. There's also a chance for a few showers and storms to bubble up Friday afternoon and early evening, so have the umbrella on hand. While severe weather isn't expected, isolated storms could have some small hail and gusty...
