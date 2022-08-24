Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Warren man sentenced for keeping bruised, underfed 5-year-old in basement
A Warren man has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison after police found an emaciated five-year-old boy being kept in a basement and bruised from head to toe. James Jethroe, 34, appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to eight counts of child endangering.
Gun pulled in fight at Summit Mall; 1 in custody
Police in Fairlawn tell FOX 8 one person was arrested after pulling a gun during a fight at Summit Mall.
Sebring mom sentenced for leaving daughter, pets alone
Ashley Crawford, 42, pleaded no contest Friday and was found guilty of child endangering and prohibitions concerning companion animal charges.
Employee shoots customer at Bedford car dealership: Police
Bedford police are investigating after employee shot a customer at a car dealership Friday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
‘Phony’ director sentenced to jail for running illegal funeral homes in Northeast Ohio, other counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The minister who was found guilty of 31 crimes connected to operating illicit funeral home businesses throughout Ohio was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Shawnte Hardin was found guilty in Lucas County on charges that included:. 1 count of engaging in a...
Columbiana County facing $48M unpaid child support backlog
August is recognized as Child Support Awareness month in Ohio, and the Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office said they are going to go after those who haven't paid -- some who haven't paid in 20 years.
Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies
A woman who was shot by police after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died.
cleveland19.com
Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
Man punches manager after he waits too long for food
Police were called about 6:20 p.m. to Popeyes, 40 W. Midlothian Blvd., where the manager told them a customer was irate because his order took too long and that he should not have to pay for it.
Couple arrested for drug trafficking in New Castle
Two people were arrested in Lawrence County as part of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office alleges that Dennis Reid and his girlfriend
Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet
Officials said there was a overpowering stench and the dog couldn't have been dead for more than a week.
msn.com
Trumbull County humane agents seizing roosters, hens from property
GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County are currently at a property on Saddler Krohler Road executing a search warrant. They will be removing multiple hens and roosters from the property and are working with the prosecutor to determine whether or not they'll be removing some dogs as well, according to AWL CEO Lori Shandor.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Vallourec furnace destroys guns seized by Youngstown Police Department
Guns seized by the police department dating back to 1993 met their maker Thursday: the furnace at Vallourec Steel.
Local animal shelter holding adoption clinic
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) -- The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is holding an adoption event on Saturday and through Sunday evening.
WATCH: Strange Ohio Crime Caught On Camera, Police At A Loss For Words
I am at a loss to explain this one,' one police chief said.
WFMJ.com
Woman dies after being shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff
The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
Bond set for woman accused of running man over
Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.
Family still searching for answers in loved one’s ‘suspicious’ death
Frank Penezich was found dead on the side of the road with what the coroner described as "suspicious injuries," yet his death was ruled undetermined. His family continues to search for answers while working to keep his memory alive.
WKYC
Early morning crash in Canton leaves 1 dead and 1 in critical condition
CANTON, Ohio — One individual is dead, and another is critically injured following an early Friday morning single-vehicle crash in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Canton Police Department, the crash...
