Warren, OH

WFMJ.com

Warren man sentenced for keeping bruised, underfed 5-year-old in basement

A Warren man has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison after police found an emaciated five-year-old boy being kept in a basement and bruised from head to toe. James Jethroe, 34, appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to eight counts of child endangering.
Warren, OH
Warren, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
AKRON, OH
msn.com

Trumbull County humane agents seizing roosters, hens from property

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County are currently at a property on Saddler Krohler Road executing a search warrant. They will be removing multiple hens and roosters from the property and are working with the prosecutor to determine whether or not they'll be removing some dogs as well, according to AWL CEO Lori Shandor.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
WKBN

New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio

Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
WFMJ.com

Woman dies after being shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff

The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKYC

Early morning crash in Canton leaves 1 dead and 1 in critical condition

CANTON, Ohio — One individual is dead, and another is critically injured following an early Friday morning single-vehicle crash in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Canton Police Department, the crash...
CANTON, OH

