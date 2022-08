Elon, N.C. – Elon Football Live, presented by American National Bank, returns for the 2022 football season with a new format. The show will be broadcast over the lunch hour live from The Mark at Elon, located inside The Inn at Elon at 605 North O'Kelly Ave. The first show takes place Aug. 29 as Elon Football prepares to open the season at Vanderbilt, and fans are encouraged to join us live every Monday during the regular season.

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO