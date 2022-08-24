Read full article on original website
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
The DC Microtransit Program
Washington ABC7 — A new transit program could change the way you commute to work. Nicholas Ramfos with Commuter Connections spoke us about the Microtransit Program based in D.C.
DC schools racing the clock for new AC units, general repairs before students return
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The countdown is on for D.C. Public Schools to open for the first day. As parents and teachers prepare, the District and the Department of General Services are working to make sure schools are ready. Which may not be the case quite yet. 7News On...
Open Streets in DC
Washington ABC7 — Open Streets DC is about eliminating cars, so people can enjoy walking, bike-riding, and socializing without the congestion. Everett Lott, Director of the DC Department of Transportation told us all about the big kick off.
Dan Cox cancels news conference scheduled before Md. Democrats rally in Montgomery Co.
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — State delegate Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor of Maryland, canceled his scheduled news conference Thursday moments before President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Montgomery County. Cox was set to hold a briefing around 4 p.m. at the Montgomery...
DCPS pushes back required COVID vaccine date for students; no longer 1st day of school
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Public Schools announced Friday it is extending its deadline for students to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, after originally saying students must have it by the first day of class. Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn said the school district's goal is to avoid massive...
DC Weather: Hot, humid with isolated storm chances Friday
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out the week hot and humid. There's also a chance for a few showers and storms to bubble up Friday afternoon and early evening, so have the umbrella on hand. While severe weather isn't expected, isolated storms could have some small hail and gusty...
7News On Your Sideline: High School Football opening week in Virginia
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday night lights shone bright across the Virginia for its opening weekend of High School football and 7News was On Your Sideline with coverage of several games from D.C. and Virginia. 7News will provide you more extensive coverage than any other...
Officer, suspect exchange gunfire in SE DC, MPD cruiser crashes on the way to help: Police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A Metropolitan Police Department (MD) officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast D.C. Thursday night and four additional officers were injured attempting to lend aid, D.C. police said. Around 8:37 p.m., an MPD officer came across an armed man whom police say approached a...
