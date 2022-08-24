Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale Newton County area this weekend, August 26-28
While there's potential for rain, there's still plenty to do in the Rockdale and Newton county areas in the coming days. Let our event guide help you plan out your weekend.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Joint Development Authority finalizes land acquisition for Rivian project
MONROE — All 44 parcels of land needed for development of the Rivian Automotive assembly and battery plant have been acquired by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. All told, the JDA spent more than $90.5 million to acquire the 1,918 acres for the...
Comments / 0