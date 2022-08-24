Things started off a little rough for the UNC football program in Saturday’s opener against Florida A&M but in the end, the Tar Heels found a way to get the job done. And a big reason why they did was quarterback Drake Maye. In his first career start, the redshirt freshman impressed and did so right away in the game. He threw for four touchdowns in the first half, leading the Tar Heels on four scoring drives. But it was the second half when UNC needed him the most he made it count. UNC found a way to extend their 11-point lead with...

20 MINUTES AGO