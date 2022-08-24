Earlier this year, Joe Ryan, executive director of Knox County’s Area Interfaith Outreach, was working with Camden’s Page Gallery on an idea for a fundraiser: artist-designed soup-can labels, to be auctioned off in support of the group’s food pantry. But soup cans represent an old perception of food pantries, Ryan realized. And AIO, a 32-year-old organization specializing in food and energy assistance, is not a place for cheap canned goods but rather fresh, local produce and other nutritious foods. The food pantry, which moved into a new building in Rockland two years ago, feels like a quaint neighborhood grocery. Outside, it’s flanked by vegetable gardens. Inside, the light-filled space is filled with tidy shelves stocked with fruits and vegetables, freshly baked bread, and locally roasted coffee beans. Since moving into its new facility, AIO has gone from serving 50 midcoast families to more than 200 each week.

KNOX COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO