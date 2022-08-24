Read full article on original website
Down East
Beautiful Turned-Wood Bowls for a Cause, Courtesy of the Maine State Prison
Earlier this year, Joe Ryan, executive director of Knox County’s Area Interfaith Outreach, was working with Camden’s Page Gallery on an idea for a fundraiser: artist-designed soup-can labels, to be auctioned off in support of the group’s food pantry. But soup cans represent an old perception of food pantries, Ryan realized. And AIO, a 32-year-old organization specializing in food and energy assistance, is not a place for cheap canned goods but rather fresh, local produce and other nutritious foods. The food pantry, which moved into a new building in Rockland two years ago, feels like a quaint neighborhood grocery. Outside, it’s flanked by vegetable gardens. Inside, the light-filled space is filled with tidy shelves stocked with fruits and vegetables, freshly baked bread, and locally roasted coffee beans. Since moving into its new facility, AIO has gone from serving 50 midcoast families to more than 200 each week.
Maine Man Run Over & Killed By His Own Vehicle Thursday Afternoon
According to a report from Fox 22 Bangor, a man is dead following an incident where his vehicle malfunctioned and ran him over. Fox 22 is reporting that 50-year-old, Alexei Evsikov of Bar Harbor (and Florida), was driving his 2004 Nissan Van in the area of Cross Street in Bar Harbor when it apparently began to malfunction.
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
wabi.tv
Structure fire closed road in Old Town Friday afternoon
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: The Old Town Police Department says the road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Old Town Police Department is asking people to avoid the 2500 block of Bennoch Road near Southgate Road. The road is shut down for a structure fire, according to post...
DEP says developer of Washington County project built cabins without permits
Exterior view rendering of the 2,500-acre Freedom Park project. Courtesy: Flagpole of Freedom Park/Break the Ice Media. State environmental regulators issued a “Notice of Violation” against the developer of an ambitious, $1 billion project in Washington County, after inspectors found the company built several dozen cabins, a restaurant, roads and parking areas without obtaining necessary permits.
Two Taken To Hospital Following Central Maine Crash
Two people were taken to the hospital following an early Friday morning crash in Fairfield. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at about 7 AM, involved an SUV and a garbage truck. The newspaper article indicates that a truck driven by 33 year old John-Ryan Fitch, of South...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Jail log
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 3 and 16:. Matthew L. Matson, 34, Lamoine, violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Meghan E. Babb, 40, Hermon, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault. Austin C....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Ellsworth American
Turn the page on library funding
Maine does so many things better than Massachusetts. I know because I live in both states. Funding public libraries, however, is one area where Maine falls down. The disproportionate cut in financial support for the Ellsworth Public Library proves my point. Massachusetts law, backed by the Board of Library Commissioners, demands, at the very least, level funding from one year to the next. “Meeting the MAR: the Municipal Appropriation Requirement,” spelled out by the commissioners, is a big deal: the average of the last three annual budgets plus 2.5 percent. Not meeting the MAR may lead to dire consequences in terms of loss of state aid, grant opportunities and library privileges, like interlibrary loan.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Ellsworth American
Thank you, Ellsworth
My second summer as the executive director of Woodlawn is drawing to a close and I want to recognize the many people and organizations/businesses who have helped me make Ellsworth my home. I deeply appreciate The Grand for bringing their spirit and energy to our new stage, sponsored by the Forest Ridge Campground; to Camden National Bank for sponsoring the excellent Sunday Sounds music series that was supported by the generous folks operating Steamy Buddha, Precipice Coffee, Downeast Specialty Bakery, Morton’s Moo and Flexit Café. SVB Private sponsored all kids under 16 touring for free!
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
observer-me.com
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
newscentermaine.com
Bangor may soon allow people experiencing homelessness to set up public campsites
A similar measure has been passed in Portland. Camping on public property is currently illegal in Bangor. Bangor's city manager is spearheading the proposal.
WMTW
Police: Driver injured, thrown from vehicle in crash with waste removal truck in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A driver was injured when her seatbelt failed, throwing her from her vehicle during a crash in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department and other emergency units were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road around 7:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived they found a...
wgan.com
Drought conditions continue along coastal Maine
Despite recent rainfall, much of coastal Maine is still experiencing severe drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor released an update Thursday. It shows a severe drought along the coast from Kittery to southern Waldo County. Many inland areas are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Meanwhile, there is no...
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
wabi.tv
RNC opens a new office in Bangor
Cold front stalls out along the coast this evening. Showers & storms return to the forecast by Friday afternoon.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
