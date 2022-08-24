Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
The players of the Washington Spirit pushed back on former head coach Kris Ward’s description of the events leading up to his dismissal earlier this week.
Speaking after Saturday night’s 2-2 draw with the Houston Dash, team co-captains Andi Sullivan and Aubrey Kingsbury began the press conference with a statement they said was on behalf of the entire roster, calling Ward’s account of a training ground incident the week before “completely inaccurate.”
Ward spoke to The Athletic in an interview published on Friday, and characterized the incident as one where he yelled at an unnamed player to leave the field to receive...
Christine Ferea was simply too much to handle on Saturday night. In the main event of BKFC 28, Ferea (6-1 BKFC) put her 125-pound title on the line for the first time against previously-undefeated bareknuckle competitor, Taylor Starling. While the bout was scheduled for five rounds, it wouldn’t see past the first minute.
Comments / 0