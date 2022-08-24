(CBS DETROIT) - Getting kids ready to go back to school comes with many responsibilities.From getting new clothes, to making sure they have the supplies, the costs can add up fast."As a parent, I'm pretty sure I've been one of those, you know when my kids was in school, well, I gotta get school clothes. I gotta get they haircut. I gotta do this, I gotta do that," said Midlred Smith."But because of everybody, now a lot of parents don't have to worry about doing that."Rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed up with Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, local businesses, and community...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO