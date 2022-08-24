Read full article on original website
Dining out? Check out these 5 new Italian, pizza restaurants in Palm Beach County to try
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. A new Italian restaurant that pays homage to Sardinia’s eclectic cuisine, Zona Blu opened in suburban West Palm Beach in early April. The restaurant takes inspiration from the Italian island that’s...
This $10 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Comes With Its Own Yacht and Dock
This twofer is a yachter’s dream: For $10 million, you’ll get a waterfront Florida mansion plus the keys to a motor yacht. Located in Hallandale’s prestigious Golden Isles community, the expansive estate spans just shy of 20,000 square feet and features a 352-foot seawall. The two-story residence offers nearly 5,000 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a range of lavish amenities. It’s the 1981 Hatteras, christened Ocean’s Grace, which will likely steal the show for yachtsmen, though. The wide-body 56-footer, which has benefitted from many upgrades over the years, comes with three staterooms, a large...
The Salty Donut Opens at The Square
After months of anticipation, The Salty Donut has finally opened in The Square in West Palm Beach. This is the sixth brick-and-mortar location for The Salty, which debuted In Miami in 2015. In addition to coffees and teas, patrons can savor The Salty’s signature donuts, including year-round favorites such as the white chocolate tres leches, guava and cheese, and milk and cookies. Current seasonal offerings range from the caramel toffee crumb to the strawberry cake, key lime meringue pie, and even a vegan cinnamon roll. The Salty will also offer location-specific donuts that reflect the neighborhood and celebrate locally sourced ingredients.
Downtown Miami’s Riverside Wharf Approved By Voters, Groundbreaking Date Announced
Miami voters approved a lease with developers that will allow construction of the $185M Riverside Wharf complex, and a groundbreaking date has been announced. According to an announcement yesterday by the developers, groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s announcements, the developers detailed what...
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Let’s Taco Bout The Taco Project in Coral Springs
My mission was to review the new “fast casual” dining spot called The Taco Project. The name The Taco Project sounds like a science experiment in the world of tacos. Therefore, a perfect place to spend my Taco Tuesday. Where The Cheese Course was formally located in The...
Miami Spice for Carnivores: Craving Steak? Here Are Five Restaurants Serving Beef Without Upcharges
It's almost difficult to believe, but Miami Spice 2022 is halfway done. The annual dining deal promotion that offers discounted brunch, lunch, and dinner ends September 30, 2022. The good news, however, is that you still have a month left to spice it up. Savvy diners can peruse the menus...
11 Wonderful Miami Museums Offering Free Admission Days
We love Miami for its vibrant culture, art and history. But it’s no secret that living here also costs a pretty penny. And visiting museums can get pricey too. But there are still tons of free museums throughout the city to visit, so if you’re on a bit of a budget but you want to see paintings and sculptures, this list will certainly help!
This Florida City Has One Of The 'Coolest Streets In The World' & It Beat Out New York
There's one place in Florida that's ranked one of the "33 Coolest Streets In The World", and a study done by Time Out proves that Calle Ocho in Miami is a popular tourist destination with a vibrant energy that's off the charts. The publication asked more than 20,000 locals what...
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YouFit to Debut Pickleball Courts in South Florida Locations
Fitness club chain YouFit is bringing pickleball courts to 12 of its South Florida gyms. The sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing athletic pastimes, and now players across Palm Beach, Dade and Broward will be able to partake at a YouFit location near them. The new indoor courts will...
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Miami
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
Rock and Brews Plans to Go Before Plantation City Council
It would be the rock n’ roll franchise’s fifth location in Florida
Sale of famed Mary Brickell Village signals that more high-rise buildings are coming
MIAMI, Fla. – A landmark shopping and dining area in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami has been sold. RPT Realty announced on its website that it has acquired Mary Brickell Village for $216 million. On the release, RPT touts Mary Brickell Village as a “generational grocery-anchored, mixed-use center in...
This Immersive Dining Experience In Fort Lauderdale Will Transport You To Europe Without Booking A Flight
Some foods are worth traveling for and that includes Europe’s most delicious destinations. In this case, however, you’d only have to drive about an hour away from Miami if you’re looking to experience some of its different cuisines and famous landmarks without traveling overseas. Located inside Fort...
South Florida eating places coming quickly
On the subject of meals, South Florida is a good place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Under, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one through the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fats Boyz is predicted to debut its second storefront in mid-September inside the previous Charlie’s Fish Fry & Seafood east of Federal Freeway (subsequent to Hillsboro Sq. plaza). The brand new pit-stop marks Holston-Jones’ homecoming to Deerfield Seaside, the place he closed his flagship — inside a trailer with a crimson caboose connected — pre-pandemic. His barbecue serves dry-rubbed St. Louis spare ribs kissed with hickory and spice, Texas-style brisket and smoked lean pastrami. His Fort Lauderdale outpost on Cypress Creek Street stays in operation, as does a meals truck. 1200 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Seaside; FatBoyzBarbecue.com.
Formula Center Consoles to Debut at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
Formula Boats confirmed that the new Formula 387 Center Console Fish (CCF) for anglers and the 387 Center Console Sport (CCS) for dayboaters, which were announced at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show in February, will debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this fall. Boasting a 38-foot, 7-inch...
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
Crackergate: Kendall Waitstaff's Utensil Rant Causes Crab House Chaos
Users typically take to the r/Miami subreddit to seek crowdsourced advice or to share news tidbits from in and around the Magic City. But every so often, the forum produces a dispatch from out in left field that quickly dominates the community discussion. Which brings us to last week, and...
