Uvalde school board meets, could move to fire embattled school district police chief

The Uvalde school board meets today and could finally move to fire the school district's embattled police chief.

Uvalde CISD trustees originally planned to meet a month ago, but district police chief Pete Arredondo's lawyer asked them to postpone the meeting twice.

Arredondo has been on unpaid leave since the shooting in Uvalde when officers waited more than an hour to enter the classrooms where a gunman was shooting.

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw has described the response as an "abject failure," with police identifying Arredondo as the on-scene commander.

Arredondo told a Texas House Committee his approach was just as a responding officer, saying he was not given that direction.

The school board will hear public comment and then meet in closed session this afternoon to talk with the district's lawyer. The board will then come back in open session to make a final decision.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your smart speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram