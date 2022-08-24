ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

valleynewslive.com

Rollover crash in Becker County leaves Ponsford man with injuries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Ponsford man, who was a passenger, was taken to a Detroit Lakes hospital with non-life threatening injures after the Ford Expedition rolled on Highway 34 in Becker County. MSP stated the roadway was wet. 34-year-old Jayson Robert Annette...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Gilbertson selected as 2022 Conservationist of the Year by Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District

DETROIT LAKES — Brent Gilbertson has been selected as the 2022 Conservationist of the Year by the Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). The Gilbertson family operates a 1000-acre combined farm and raises 60-100 head of mainly Angus cattle, along with a variety of rotational crops. Gilbertson was selected for the award by the county conservation district because of the farm's rotational grazing, crop rotation plan and no-till operations, said Bryan Malone, district administrator for the Becker County SWCD.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Sanford Health in Bemidji Seeing High COVID-19 Community Transmission

Sanford Health officials in Bemidji say they are currently seeing high community transmission rates of COVID-19 in Beltrami County and surrounding areas. But, hospitalization rates are not nearly what they were during the peak of last winter’s wave. According to the CDC, 6.9% of inpatient beds are currently being used by people in Beltrami County with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
BEMIDJI, MN
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes balks at expanding sidewalk snow removal in 2023

DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes declined to allocate additional funds in the public works budget for an expanded sidewalk snow removal program during a meeting of the city's budget committee on Thursday. During the Aug. 25 meeting, Shawn King, public works director for Detroit Lakes, said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
BISMARCK, ND
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 28-Sept. 7

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham

PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
PERHAM, MN
DL-Online

Underwood man flown to Fargo after tractor crash

UNDERWOOD — An Underwood man was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo as a precaution following a tractor crash on Thursday. According to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release, on Aug. 25 at 7:24 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a residence near County Road 35 in Underwood for a 93-year-old man who crashed his tractor into a tree. Initial reports indicated the man was "possibly" not breathing.
UNDERWOOD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Essentia Health looking for volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
FARGO, ND
redlakenationnews.com

Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area

The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
CASS LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Mother of five lives on through organ donation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
FARGO, ND

