Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Rollover crash in Becker County leaves Ponsford man with injuries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Ponsford man, who was a passenger, was taken to a Detroit Lakes hospital with non-life threatening injures after the Ford Expedition rolled on Highway 34 in Becker County. MSP stated the roadway was wet. 34-year-old Jayson Robert Annette...
DL-Online
Gilbertson selected as 2022 Conservationist of the Year by Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District
DETROIT LAKES — Brent Gilbertson has been selected as the 2022 Conservationist of the Year by the Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). The Gilbertson family operates a 1000-acre combined farm and raises 60-100 head of mainly Angus cattle, along with a variety of rotational crops. Gilbertson was selected for the award by the county conservation district because of the farm's rotational grazing, crop rotation plan and no-till operations, said Bryan Malone, district administrator for the Becker County SWCD.
lptv.org
Sanford Health in Bemidji Seeing High COVID-19 Community Transmission
Sanford Health officials in Bemidji say they are currently seeing high community transmission rates of COVID-19 in Beltrami County and surrounding areas. But, hospitalization rates are not nearly what they were during the peak of last winter’s wave. According to the CDC, 6.9% of inpatient beds are currently being used by people in Beltrami County with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
DL-Online
At least one injured in rollover on Hwy 34 east of Detroit Lakes Friday evening
A Ponsford man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Friday evening on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes. Jayson Robert Annette, 34, of Ponsford was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. It’s not known if he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes balks at expanding sidewalk snow removal in 2023
DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes declined to allocate additional funds in the public works budget for an expanded sidewalk snow removal program during a meeting of the city's budget committee on Thursday. During the Aug. 25 meeting, Shawn King, public works director for Detroit Lakes, said...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Fencing dented by vehicle at Washington Ballpark; Mahnomen city van vandalized
9:18 a.m., at Walmart, two past-action reports of shoplifting. 11:13 a.m., near Bad Medicine Lake, a caller reported unsafe boating. 2:40 p.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, report of smoke and possible fire. 3:54 p.m., near Washington Ballpark, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle was left in neutral and rolled down the...
mprnews.org
Art Hounds: Otter Tail county teens document return of ‘normal life’; North Mankato painter’s landscapes honor Minnesota
Nancy XiáoRong Valentine is a visual artist in Underwood, and she was deeply moved by the exhibit, "Return to Normal? COVID Diaries from Local Youth" at the Otter Tail County Historical Society in Fergus Falls, Minn. The exhibition by five high school students and one college student uses a...
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes resident inducted into Fargo-Moorhead Softball Hall of Fame
Two individuals and two teams were inducted into the Fargo-Moorhead Softball Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the North Softball Complex in Fargo. The induction of the 2022 class is in conjunction with the North Dakota Rec 4 East State Men's Slowpitch Softball Tournament. The inductees are Kevin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DL-Online
Work permits approved for properties near Paul Lake, Sybil Lake and Pelican Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY — The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners reviewed and approved recommendations by the Otter Tail County Planning Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. About six miles west of Perham, Harold and Janet Overland were approved to create four non-lake lots at their property...
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 28-Sept. 7
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DL-Online
Underwood man flown to Fargo after tractor crash
UNDERWOOD — An Underwood man was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo as a precaution following a tractor crash on Thursday. According to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release, on Aug. 25 at 7:24 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a residence near County Road 35 in Underwood for a 93-year-old man who crashed his tractor into a tree. Initial reports indicated the man was "possibly" not breathing.
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health looking for volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
redlakenationnews.com
Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area
The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
valleynewslive.com
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
kvrr.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.
kfgo.com
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
Comments / 0