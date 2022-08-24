Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
After five years of waiting, UF bats finally start moving into their new home
Chris Carlson, UF associate director of facility support, pointed excitedly at dark mounds of guano — bat poop — on the ground below one of UF’s bat houses at Field and Fork Farm and Gardens. “This is breaking news,” he said. This particular house, House 3,...
Gators volleyball regains composure midway through match to defeat North Florida in 2022 opener
With the masses to their feet inside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, junior outside hitter Sofia Victoria and sophomore middle blocker Bre Kelley rose above the netting to block the attack of North Florida outside hitter Mahalia White. The electric play sealed the Gators first win of the 2022...
Accent Speakers Bureau reschedules Josh Richards for first Fall speaking event
Accent Speakers Bureau rescheduled TikTok star Josh Richards to do the first Fall show September 8 at 7 p.m. at the University Auditorium, according to an announcement Thursday. The original event was scheduled June 29, but was later canceled due to an “unforeseen family obligation.” Richards’ original scheduling also received...
Gators soccer seeks redemption in 2022
Florida soccer was in desperate need of joy. In the past year, the program withstood coaching changes, controversy and poor results. This season, things got off to a rocky start after the Gators suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of neighbor Central Florida to open its 2022 season last Thursday.
Last minute goal pushes Baylor past Florida
The Gators were two minutes away from securing a draw against the Baylor Bears. The team’s chances were sunk, however, when Baylor midfielder Gabby Mueller needed just one touch to hand Florida a loss. UF (1-2-0) lost 2-1 to Baylor (1-1-1) Thursday night in the first of two road...
Flipturn releases debut album “Shadowglow” before headlining their own Gainesville festival
Detailing angst, passion and agonizing fear, flipturn’s debut album “Shadowglow” concludes with a numb closing statement in its final track: “Keep walking.”. “Orbit” is the final song of the 14-track album, born from the minds of Florida-grown band members Devon Vonbalson, Dillon Basse, Madeline Jarman, Tristan Duncan and Mitch Fountain. After much anticipation and a collection of five EPs, “Shadowglow” joined the band’s discography Aug. 19.
