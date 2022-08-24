ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Accent Speakers Bureau reschedules Josh Richards for first Fall speaking event

Accent Speakers Bureau rescheduled TikTok star Josh Richards to do the first Fall show September 8 at 7 p.m. at the University Auditorium, according to an announcement Thursday. The original event was scheduled June 29, but was later canceled due to an “unforeseen family obligation.” Richards’ original scheduling also received...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators soccer seeks redemption in 2022

Florida soccer was in desperate need of joy. In the past year, the program withstood coaching changes, controversy and poor results. This season, things got off to a rocky start after the Gators suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of neighbor Central Florida to open its 2022 season last Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Last minute goal pushes Baylor past Florida

The Gators were two minutes away from securing a draw against the Baylor Bears. The team’s chances were sunk, however, when Baylor midfielder Gabby Mueller needed just one touch to hand Florida a loss. UF (1-2-0) lost 2-1 to Baylor (1-1-1) Thursday night in the first of two road...
WACO, TX
Independent Florida Alligator

Flipturn releases debut album “Shadowglow” before headlining their own Gainesville festival

Detailing angst, passion and agonizing fear, flipturn’s debut album “Shadowglow” concludes with a numb closing statement in its final track: “Keep walking.”. “Orbit” is the final song of the 14-track album, born from the minds of Florida-grown band members Devon Vonbalson, Dillon Basse, Madeline Jarman, Tristan Duncan and Mitch Fountain. After much anticipation and a collection of five EPs, “Shadowglow” joined the band’s discography Aug. 19.
GAINESVILLE, FL

