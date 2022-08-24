ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Evie M.

There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, Florida

Steak N' Shake. Not the one in Gainesville on 13th St."File:Route 66 Steak n Shake East Elevation.jpg" by Larry D. Moore is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. One thing I learned about Florida from the day I arrived here a year ago is if you’re hungry, you’re in paradise. Not since I moved from my home state of California (and I have lived all over the world) have I seen so many different options. You want chinese? There’s a bomb buffet down the street. Mexican food? Authentic, mouth-watering Menudo down the block every weekend that sells out if you’re not early. Cuban? Sushi? The best fresh seafood in the country? Fast food restaurants you’ve never heard of? It’s all here.
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
Gainesville, FL
villages-news.com

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Evie M.

Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?

A Walmart storefront"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. There are an exceptional amount of haunted ordinary stores around Florida, I will tell you what. Every day I am floored by how many random buildings seem to have ghost problems around Florida. I’m also not sure why I find it so entertaining, but here we are. I realized something about myself I didn’t know before: If I find out about a weird, haunted modern day store, like a Floor and Decor, a Walgreens, or a Walmart, I’m going to learn everything I can about it and subject you to it, too.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

These are the new members of the Alachua County School Board

Tina Certain emerged as the only incumbent Alachua County School Board member to hold onto her seat Tuesday night, as Mildred Russell lost to Diyonne McGraw, the challenger in District 2 who most recently held her seat. Sarah Rockwell beat Ray Holt in District 3, and Kay Abbitt defeated Prescott...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Accent Speakers Bureau reschedules Josh Richards for first Fall speaking event

Accent Speakers Bureau rescheduled TikTok star Josh Richards to do the first Fall show September 8 at 7 p.m. at the University Auditorium, according to an announcement Thursday. The original event was scheduled June 29, but was later canceled due to an “unforeseen family obligation.” Richards’ original scheduling also received...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
Independent Florida Alligator

Last minute goal pushes Baylor past Florida

The Gators were two minutes away from securing a draw against the Baylor Bears. The team’s chances were sunk, however, when Baylor midfielder Gabby Mueller needed just one touch to hand Florida a loss. UF (1-2-0) lost 2-1 to Baylor (1-1-1) Thursday night in the first of two road...
WACO, TX
WCJB

String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

