Upstart Digital Health Company, DarioHealth, Announces Significant Contract with National Health Plan Provider, Giving Millions Access to Mental Health Resources

Amazon shutting down its virtual health care service
Amazon is shutting down its virtual and in-home health care service Amazon Care by the end of the year, citing issues with the program’s ability to connect with larger companies and more customers. Neil Lindsay, Amazon Health Services senior vice president, sent an email to Amazon Care employees on...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of...
tctmd.com
AHA Urges More Home-Based Dialysis in Advanced Kidney Failure
The American Heart Association (AHA) is throwing their support behind a new initiative to increase the use of home dialysis in patients with advanced kidney disease. In a scientific statement published this week in Circulation, the AHA says there is enough evidence showing that these home-based therapies can improve cardiovascular risk factors—and potentially outcomes—compared with traditional dialysis performed three times a week in a healthcare setting.
Medical Marijuana Training Sorely Lacking Among Physicians, They Want More According To Survey
A recent study, published in Cureus, a Journal of Medical Science, investigated how medical students perceived knowledge, beliefs and attitudes toward medical cannabis (MC). According to the study, physicians receive minimal training in medical school in understanding the uses of medicinal cannabis and rely primarily on anecdotal evidence. Background. The...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Auvelity, a New Medication for Clinical Depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 19 approved dextromethorphan-bupropion, or Auvelity, a drug used to treat major depressive disorder, also known as clinical depression, in adults. It is the first drug to treat major depressive disorder that works within a week of taking it and is the first...
The new device could be an artificial pancreas for diabetics
A new device prevents immune cells from accumulating near implantable devices. The device remained functional for much longer than a typical drug-delivery implant. A new device might help develop an artificial pancreas to treat diabetes. Implantable devices and cannula placement have long been used for the treatment of diabetics. However,...
'Cannabis Companies Are Specifically Targeted By Criminals:' Prohibition, Lack Of Banking Pose Big Public Safety, Social Equity Issues
On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the U.S. Cannabis Council hosted a virtual briefing called "UNSAFE Banking & Cannabis: The Real-Life Impact on Public Safety and Social Equity," where speakers shared firsthand accounts of public safety and social equity challenges due to lack of banking access. Discrepancies between federal and state...
ajmc.com
DIY Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Bring Unique Challenges to HCPs
Do-it-yourself (DIY) automated insulin delivery systems have gained rapid uptake, yielding self-reported improvements in glycemic control and quality of life for patients, but creating unique challenges for health care providers (HCPs). Researchers in Canada are highlighting the uncertainties and challenges posed by automated insulin delivery (AID) systems designed by patients,...
hcplive.com
FDA Approves First Ever Rapid-Acting Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
Dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) is developed by Axsome Therapeutics. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The treatment, developed by Axsome Therapeutics, represents the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved by the...
Benzinga
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) AIZ. These companies are collectively referred to as Assurant P&C Group (Assurant P&C). At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Assurant. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term IR. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)
infomeddnews.com
Mental Health Treatment Options That Have The Highest Success Rate
Mental health is a topic that is often avoided, but it is something that should be talked about more. According to the World Health Organization, mental health disorders are some of the leading causes of disability in the world. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the mental health treatment options that have been shown to have the highest success rates. So, if you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, please keep reading.
pharmacytimes.com
Pfizer, BioNTech Announce Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Data for Young Children
Analysis is based on previously reported data collected in March and April 2022, with the FDA granting emergency use authorization for individuals aged 6 months to 4 years on June 17. Pfizer and BioNTech announced updated efficacy results from a phase 2/3 trial, evaluating a 3 3-µg dose series of...
After Six Years Of Collaboration, Takeda Walks Away From Microbiome Drug Pact
Finch Therapeutics Group Inc FNCH will regain full development and commercial rights to FIN-524 (previously known as TAK-524) and FIN-525 from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd TAK. Following a review of its pipeline, Takeda will terminate its collaboration with Finch, effective November 17, 2022, resulting in the return to Finch of...
Benzinga
Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
What Makes Hospital Medication Management Complex? (Talking Healthtech Summit)
What Makes Hospital Medication Management Complex? (Talking Healthtech Summit) There are “five rights” of medication use: the right patient, the right drug, the right time, the right dose, and the right route. It might seem obvious, but in practice, an error can occur at the level of each of these “right”s.
Nature.com
Use of primary bariatric surgery among patients with obesity and diabetes. Insights from the Diabetes Collaborative Registry
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Despite its cardiometabolic benefits, bariatric surgery has historically been underused in patients with obesity and diabetes, but contemporary data are lacking. Among 1,520,182 patients evaluated from 2013 to 2019 within a multicenter, longitudinal, US registry of outpatients with diabetes, we found that 462,033 (30%) met eligibility for bariatric surgery. After a median follow-up of 854 days, 6310/384,859 patients (1.6%) underwent primary bariatric surgery, with a slight increase over time (0.38% per year [2013] to 0.68% per year [2018]). Patients who underwent bariatric surgery were more likely to be female (63% vs. 56%), white (87% vs. 82%), have higher body mass indices (42.1"‰Â±"‰6.9 vs. 40.6"‰Â±"‰5.9"‰kg/m2), and depression (23% vs. 14%; p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). Over a median (IQR) follow-up after surgery of 722 days (364"“993), patients who underwent bariatric surgery had lost an average of 11.8"‰Â±"‰18.5"‰kg (23% of excess body weight), 10.2% were on fewer glucose-lowering medications, and 8.4% were on fewer antihypertensives. Despite bariatric surgery being safer and more accessible over the past two decades, less than one in fifty eligible patients with diabetes receive this therapy.
Benzinga
ITMI Tour Guide School Is now offering a new free '30 Travel Careers' eBook that will help kickstart travel tour guides' careers
"To encourage those who are seeking a new career or those who dream of traveling for a living, ITMI Tour Training compiled an up-to-date e-book that answers frequently asked questions and presents a broad range of possibilities within the travel and tourism industries." The ITMI Tour Guide School is announcing...
ajmc.com
Self-management Vital for Patients With Diabetes Who Have Intellectual Disabilities
According to this systematic review, the best way to optimize diabetes management for patients with both diabetes and intellectual disabilities is supported self-management, which has numerous obstacles to full implementation. Diabetes affects people with intellectual disabilities at a higher rate than in the general population, with 2.46 higher odds of...
Benzinga
