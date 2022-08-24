ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Upstart Digital Health Company, DarioHealth, Announces Significant Contract with National Health Plan Provider, Giving Millions Access to Mental Health Resources

By David Willey
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Amazon shutting down its virtual health care service

Amazon is shutting down its virtual and in-home health care service Amazon Care by the end of the year, citing issues with the program’s ability to connect with larger companies and more customers. Neil Lindsay, Amazon Health Services senior vice president, sent an email to Amazon Care employees on...
BUSINESS
neurologylive.com

Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease

Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
tctmd.com

AHA Urges More Home-Based Dialysis in Advanced Kidney Failure

The American Heart Association (AHA) is throwing their support behind a new initiative to increase the use of home dialysis in patients with advanced kidney disease. In a scientific statement published this week in Circulation, the AHA says there is enough evidence showing that these home-based therapies can improve cardiovascular risk factors—and potentially outcomes—compared with traditional dialysis performed three times a week in a healthcare setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#National Health#Behavioral Health#Health Information#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Mental Health#Linus Business#Diseases#General Health#Dariohealth Corp#Drio#Digital#Talkspace Inc#Pear Therapeutics Inc
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Auvelity, a New Medication for Clinical Depression

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 19 approved dextromethorphan-bupropion, or Auvelity, a drug used to treat major depressive disorder, also known as clinical depression, in adults. It is the first drug to treat major depressive disorder that works within a week of taking it and is the first...
HEALTH
Benzinga

'Cannabis Companies Are Specifically Targeted By Criminals:' Prohibition, Lack Of Banking Pose Big Public Safety, Social Equity Issues

On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the U.S. Cannabis Council hosted a virtual briefing called "UNSAFE Banking & Cannabis: The Real-Life Impact on Public Safety and Social Equity," where speakers shared firsthand accounts of public safety and social equity challenges due to lack of banking access. Discrepancies between federal and state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
ajmc.com

DIY Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Bring Unique Challenges to HCPs

Do-it-yourself (DIY) automated insulin delivery systems have gained rapid uptake, yielding self-reported improvements in glycemic control and quality of life for patients, but creating unique challenges for health care providers (HCPs). Researchers in Canada are highlighting the uncertainties and challenges posed by automated insulin delivery (AID) systems designed by patients,...
HEALTH
hcplive.com

FDA Approves First Ever Rapid-Acting Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

Dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) is developed by Axsome Therapeutics. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The treatment, developed by Axsome Therapeutics, represents the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved by the...
HEALTH
Benzinga

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) AIZ. These companies are collectively referred to as Assurant P&C Group (Assurant P&C). At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Assurant. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term IR. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)
infomeddnews.com

Mental Health Treatment Options That Have The Highest Success Rate

Mental health is a topic that is often avoided, but it is something that should be talked about more. According to the World Health Organization, mental health disorders are some of the leading causes of disability in the world. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the mental health treatment options that have been shown to have the highest success rates. So, if you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, please keep reading.
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Nature.com

Use of primary bariatric surgery among patients with obesity and diabetes. Insights from the Diabetes Collaborative Registry

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Despite its cardiometabolic benefits, bariatric surgery has historically been underused in patients with obesity and diabetes, but contemporary data are lacking. Among 1,520,182 patients evaluated from 2013 to 2019 within a multicenter, longitudinal, US registry of outpatients with diabetes, we found that 462,033 (30%) met eligibility for bariatric surgery. After a median follow-up of 854 days, 6310/384,859 patients (1.6%) underwent primary bariatric surgery, with a slight increase over time (0.38% per year [2013] to 0.68% per year [2018]). Patients who underwent bariatric surgery were more likely to be female (63% vs. 56%), white (87% vs. 82%), have higher body mass indices (42.1"‰Â±"‰6.9 vs. 40.6"‰Â±"‰5.9"‰kg/m2), and depression (23% vs. 14%; p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). Over a median (IQR) follow-up after surgery of 722 days (364"“993), patients who underwent bariatric surgery had lost an average of 11.8"‰Â±"‰18.5"‰kg (23% of excess body weight), 10.2% were on fewer glucose-lowering medications, and 8.4% were on fewer antihypertensives. Despite bariatric surgery being safer and more accessible over the past two decades, less than one in fifty eligible patients with diabetes receive this therapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy