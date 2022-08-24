Upstart Digital Health Company, DarioHealth, Announces Significant Contract with National Health Plan Provider, Giving Millions Access to Mental Health Resources

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Despite its cardiometabolic benefits, bariatric surgery has historically been underused in patients with obesity and diabetes, but contemporary data are lacking. Among 1,520,182 patients evaluated from 2013 to 2019 within a multicenter, longitudinal, US registry of outpatients with diabetes, we found that 462,033 (30%) met eligibility for bariatric surgery. After a median follow-up of 854 days, 6310/384,859 patients (1.6%) underwent primary bariatric surgery, with a slight increase over time (0.38% per year [2013] to 0.68% per year [2018]). Patients who underwent bariatric surgery were more likely to be female (63% vs. 56%), white (87% vs. 82%), have higher body mass indices (42.1"‰Â±"‰6.9 vs. 40.6"‰Â±"‰5.9"‰kg/m2), and depression (23% vs. 14%; p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). Over a median (IQR) follow-up after surgery of 722 days (364"“993), patients who underwent bariatric surgery had lost an average of 11.8"‰Â±"‰18.5"‰kg (23% of excess body weight), 10.2% were on fewer glucose-lowering medications, and 8.4% were on fewer antihypertensives. Despite bariatric surgery being safer and more accessible over the past two decades, less than one in fifty eligible patients with diabetes receive this therapy.

