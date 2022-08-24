ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Woman starts to film her a 'day in the life' clip not realising she was about to get laid off from work

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A woman was left humiliated after filming a “day in the life” vlog of her work day only to go into the office and be laid off.

Ashleigh Carter was a former employee at the media company Barstool Sports and had began filming a vlog documenting her work day. But, what she didn’t realise was that she was actually filming her last commute to work.

Text overlay on the clip read, “Day in the life: girl who just got laid off”. Carter explained: “This video is honestly f***ing hilarious now because I filmed this ‘spend a day in my life with me’ and I had no idea what was to come when I got to the office today.”

The series of short video clips began with one of Carter doing her hair and getting ready for work. Next, it showed her walking to catch the train to the office.

Carter continued to speak over the clips, joking: “Yeah, we made it into the city of dreams that are crushed and sometimes hopeless, you never know.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@ashweecarter

I always said I liked surprises. #unemployed #laidoff #fyp #ReTokforNature

Carter poked fun at her “blissful ignorance”, saying, “Oh, I’m just awaiting the review I thought I had scheduled” as she sat at her desk.

She went on: “Haha just kidding, I got laid off. Here’s me crying because I just lost my job, and I walked home to Brooklyn.”

Many TikTok users in the comments shared their sympahties and reassured Carter that the same had happened to them and they went onto bigger and better things.

One person wrote: “when i got fired i walked all the way home instead of taking the train. its a mood.”

Another said: “Been there too - during the pandemic and I went into shock lol - but it was blessing in disguise! Sending you good vibes!!”

Someone else commented: “God damn I remember when this happened to me. Freaking devastating I’m so sorry.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

TikTok users are fascinated with this woman's tattooed freckles

An Australian tattoo artist has gone viral after sharing her client's inked freckles.In a clip that's attracted over 3.5 million views, Daisy (@daisylovesick) shared the woman's intricate face tatts, mentioning that she had travelled 900 miles for the appointment. "OBSESSED with these freckle tattoos," she penned as the caption. The clip showed a 'before' photo of the woman shortly followed by the final result. Her skin looked red and swollen, but Daisy was quick to mention that it was completely normal post-tattoo. She said: "A lot of the times, the freckles are gonna look like this right after they're done,"My...
Indy100

Busta Rhymes stops show after woman in audience tries to grab him: "Tame your girl"

Busta Rhymes, 50, brought his Cincinnati gig to a halt when a woman tried to touch his knee. The Touch It rapper was halfway through his 2015 hit when the fan's arm reached out toward the rapper. The viral footage circulating across TikTok shows Busta slapping away her hand and telling his entourage to "stop the music."The rapper lost his ring in the process. "Ayo, shorty, you’re with your man, right?" he asked the woman in the front row, who was standing with her date. Before the fan had a chance to respond, Busta launched into the partner, saying: "That’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Day#Day In The Life#Laid Off#Brooklyn#Barstool Sports#Tiktok
Indy100

'Relgious zealots' walk away from house after noticing 'gay' doormat

A couple who has a colourful doormat with an LGBTQ+ friendly message was able to see its effect first-hand when two "religious zealots" were putting off from knocking on their door because of it.Jamie Foust (@jamie.foust94) and her wife captured the moment on their doorbell camera where two men sporting shirts and ties walked up to the front door."My wife and I recently got a new door mat [sic]," Foust explained in her caption, which she says ended up being "a great investment."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The mat itself has a rainbow-coloured border with the words...
SOCIETY
Indy100

The statue of the ‘Four Lads in Jeans’ meme has finally been unveiled – and it's quite something

It was certainly one of the more simplistic images to become an internet meme, but the snap of ‘four lads in jeans’ hanging outside an All Bar One in Birmingham has now been immortalised in a bronze statue – though people aren’t pleased by the end result.The artwork isn’t exactly flattering, but considering it was created by Brummie papier-mâché artist Well Douglas – known online as Tat Vision – it seems that was rather the point.The installation is part of the Birmingham Weekender event, with a description of the statue on the Birmingham Hippodrome website reading: “A tribute [to] the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Dan Bilzerian says 'marriage is a trap' days after wedding photo goes viral

Social media personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian, who isn't really considered a relationship kind of dude, seemingly got married sometime last month.And days after, he said, "marriage is a trap."Bilzerian,41, took to his Instagram to share what appeared to be a wedding photo.It showed him walking down the aisle in a tuxedo, arm in arm with a woman in a floor-length sage-green dress."I finally did it," he wrote in the caption.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Harry Styles' 'bad' accent in his new movie 'Don't Worry Darling' is already being mocked

It’s not out until next month, but Harry Styles' accent in Don’t Worry Darling is already being mocked by social media users.A new clip has been released for the upcoming film from director Olivia Wilde, which stars Styles and Florence Pugh as a young married couple.The movie is set in the 50s and sees the pair move to an experimental community in California, with Styles’s character working for a company called the Victory Project which is set upon 'changing the world'.The new clip from the psychological thriller shows the leading pair engaged in a tense argument – but all anyone...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Indy100

Man left fuming as stepsister tries to redecorate his house without permission

A woman, temporarily staying at her stepbrother's place for free, tried to redecorate her bedroom without asking. The man was left fuming and has since turned to Reddit for advice. The man explained how he inherited the house from his grandparents and that his stepsister, Kana, had been living at his for "two months rent free". She was living with him while her parents had their house renovated, plus it was closer to her job. He said things were going smoothly until Kana returned home one day with cans of paint. "I asked her what she was doing with...
HOME & GARDEN
Indy100

Did Sylvester Stallone get divorced because of a dog?

Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are allegedly set to split after 25 years following reports that Flavin filed for divorce.Flavin reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.Flavin is also said to be accusing Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the court documents stated.The news has led some people to speculate about...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man plans romantic proposal with a tin of spaghetti hoops

A man has revealed he is planning a very romantic proposal indeed, with a tin of Valentine's Day themed spaghetti hoops.Posting on Reddit, the man said he had been keeping a tin of the Heinz hoops for two years, waiting for the right moment to presumably spell out "marry me" or something like that with the alphabet themed pasta.He wrote: "Missus wants me to pull out all the stops when I eventually propose. I've kept this bad boy for two years."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"My genius scares me," he added in the comments.Reacting to the post, people...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

TikTok's 'Locked Up' meme is celebrities' new favorite trend

TikTok has, once again, revived a classic hit and transformed it into a new viral sensation. This time, it's Akon's 2004 chart topper, 'Locked Up'. Hand-in-hand with a filter called 'POlice by Jphant', people are making light of situations and activities that would have them arrested if they were "made illegal." An acapella of Akon's single is played as the backing track, with lyrics that say: "I'm steady tryna find the motive/Why I do what I do?"Chances are you've seen meme on your For You Page at some point, especially with the likes of Joe Jonas and Hayley Kiyoko jumping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Usher has finally given his thoughts on the 'watch this' meme

Usher inadvertently provided the internet with perhaps one of the most entertaining memes this year - and now the man himself has revealed his thoughts on becoming a viral sensation.Twitter dropped the first episode of its new series called “Behind the Memes," (a spin-off of its "Behind the Tweets" videos) which takes a look at viral memes and also chats with the creator or source of the trend, and Usher was their inaugural guest.The Yeah! singer's meme moment originated from his Tiny Desk Concert where he played some of his classic tunes as part of Black Music Month celebrations on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

ITV boss defends Love Island against the thousands of complaints it received

An ITV boss has defended its flagship dating show Love Island, against the complaints it receives.Kevin Lygo, the channel's director of television, reportedly warned making shows like it risk-free would be to stop them appearing altogether.Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, he said the show's duty of care process was "more rigorous than ever", and that: "We are moving into a different era here and we have to be very mindful that there is a certain risk to going on television.Viewers made 1,509 complaints to the media regulator, Ofcom, over allegedly misogynistic behaviour by male contestants towards their female counterparts.Lygo...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Gladiators is returning to our TV screens next year and people are hyped

Long before the days of Total Wipeout and Hole in the Wall, there was the absolute 90s classic that was Gladiators – and now, the BBC has confirmed the hit gameshow will return late next year.If you somehow missed one of the greatest sports entertainment gameshows on television, the format saw four contestants take on a series of challenges against a selection of athletic individuals known as “gladiators” – Michael Van Wijk’s Wolf arguably being the most memorable.Equally memorable is referee John Anderson’s enthusiastic delivery of the line “contenders/gladiators, ready” ahead of every game.The 11-episode series, which moves over to...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at a Northamptonshire pub

Keanu Reeves has delighted locals at a Northamptonshire pub, with one resident saying the actor had “made our year”.The John Wick star was spotted by surprised pub-goers at The Fox and Hounds, Charwelton on Wednesday.Dianne King, 46, had been at the pub with her husband, Jason, and said she did not believe it was the Matrix actor at first.“We really didn’t think it was him at first,” Mrs King told the PA news agency.“Why would Keanu Reeves be in our local pub? But when I realised (it was him) I went over just to make sure.“He was really nice and asked if I wanted a photo, and funnily enough I did. Who wouldn’t?”He was really nice and asked if I wanted a photo, and funnily enough I did. Who wouldn't?Dianne KingThe couple described the film star as a “lovely person” and said the experience of meeting him had been an “honour”.“He is a legend and I think myself and my husband are still on a high from it,” Mrs King said.“He has made our year. What a honour.”It has not been clarified as to why Mr Reeves was in Northamptonshire.
Indy100

The 'it's corn' TikTok trend explained

If you're an avid TikTok user, you would've come across "corn boy" at some point on your For You Page. The adorable interview from a young corn enthusiast soon became a viral sensation, with thousands of users borrowing the sound and making it their own. Despite the sound being removed from the original video shortly after being uploaded, a musician and fellow TikToker Schmoyoho remixed the audio, which has since taken over the platform. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Gabbie Hanna's sister speaks out after concerns raised for influencer's wellbeing

The sister of Gabbie Hanna has spoken out after fans raised concerns about the TikTok star.Hanna posted more than 100 videos over the course of 24 hours, in which she ranted about everything from religion to death. The videos posted by Hanna on the platform led to the police being informed out of concern for Gabbie, according to TMZ. Their sources were told they had "a long chat with Gabbie and determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else, so they allowed her to remain in her home."Now, Gabbie’s sister Cecilia has responded after viewers asked her...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy