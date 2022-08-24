ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bleacher Report

Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'

While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Released from IR with Injury Settlement

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler's second stint in New England has come to an end. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported the New England Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who re-signed with the team in March, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 for an undisclosed reason.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals

Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas for the 2022 Season

Fantasy football has become a beloved part of the NFL experience thanks to its ease of access and wide, customizable range of competition levels. If you want a serious league filled with knowledgeable fans, you can find it. And if you're seeking the polar opposite—a group of humor-seeking players with potentially odd scoring settings—you most certainly can locate that, too.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season

It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones

With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally

The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade

Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
SEATTLE, WA

