Bleacher Report
Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'
While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
Bleacher Report
JC Tretter Retires from NFL at 31; Former Packers, Browns Center Is NFLPA President
JC Tretter has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 31. The eight-year veteran said in a statement on Twitter he is walking away from football "on my own terms," but that he intends to remain active in the sport by "doubling down" on his work as president of the NFL Players Association.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'Basically Just Threw Me to the Side, Like I Was Trash'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said the Kansas City Chiefs' decision to trade him is providing motivation for the 2022 NFL season. Hill, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension after his move to Miami, explained to Outkick's Armando Salguero that he's eager to show the Chiefs made a mistake.
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Laremy Tunsil Not Expected to Be Available to Cowboys, More
The Houston Texans are not expected to make Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil available in a trade to the Dallas Cowboys or any other team, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. There had been speculation the Cowboys might be interested in making a move for Tunsil following...
Bleacher Report
Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Released from IR with Injury Settlement
Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler's second stint in New England has come to an end. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported the New England Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who re-signed with the team in March, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 for an undisclosed reason.
Bleacher Report
Rams Reportedly Could Face NFL Sanctions Over Fight With Bengals at Joint Practice
Although the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction to punish Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other player for their actions during Thursday's fight at a practice session with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams reportedly could face league discipline. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Rams may...
New Vikings punter kicks bombs, Pat McAfee raves about him
Ryan Wright launched massive punts in Saturday's preseason game between the Vikings and Broncos.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals
Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas for the 2022 Season
Fantasy football has become a beloved part of the NFL experience thanks to its ease of access and wide, customizable range of competition levels. If you want a serious league filled with knowledgeable fans, you can find it. And if you're seeking the polar opposite—a group of humor-seeking players with potentially odd scoring settings—you most certainly can locate that, too.
Bleacher Report
Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones
With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Backfields Shaping Up to Be 2022 Fantasy Football Nightmares
For years, there has been no more coveted asset in fantasy football than the workhorse running back. Show me a back who averages more than 20 touches each and every week, and I'll show you a first-round fantasy pick. There's a reason why Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season
It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft Tips and Latest Consensus Rankings
The 2022 NFL preseason is coming to an end, and you can bet that few are sad to see it go. The end of the preseason means that real, meaningful football is just around the corner—Week 1 kicks off on September 8—and it also means the return of fantasy football.
Bleacher Report
Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally
The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: NYJ Plan to Grant Denzel Mims' Trade Request, Panthers Have Interest
The New York Jets reportedly "plan to grant" a trade request from third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. SNY's Connor Hughes reported Friday that the Jets aren't going to "give him away," however, and will keep the wideout unless they receive an offer at fair-market value. The Carolina Panthers are one...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster's Contract Amended; Roster Bonuses Increased
The Kansas City Chiefs are apparently bullish on JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2022. Field Yates of ESPN reported the Chiefs doubled Smith-Schuster's per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000, which will allow him to earn up to an additional $510,000 this season. The 2018 Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $3.8 million...
Bleacher Report
Nicholas Sanders, Son of Lions Legend Barry, Joins Michigan St. Basketball as Walk-on
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is taking his talents to Michigan State. Nicholas Sanders is joining Michigan State's men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He will wear No. 20, the same number his father wore while playing in the NFL. The...
Bleacher Report
Patriots Legend Wes Welker Blasts NFL for 'Bush League' Disability Plan
Former NFL wide receiver Wes Welker criticized the NFL's disability plan on Twitter Saturday after the Disability Initial Claims Committee tabled his request for disability benefits, citing a need for more medical records. In the Committee's response, it noted: "Dr. Hussein Elkousy was unable to rate your various surgeries due...
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade
Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner meets California School for the Deaf-Riverside football team
California School for the Deaf-Riverside continues to win football games and inspire fans. The team found itself in headlines across the country last year, as it started the season 12-0 before losing in the state championship game. They might have fell short of their ultimate goal, but their ...
