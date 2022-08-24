Read full article on original website
Dolphins Trade Rumors: Mike Gesicki Hasn't Been Shopped by Miami 'At All'
While Mike Gesicki's long-term future with the Miami Dolphins may be somewhat uncertain after they placed the franchise tag on him this offseason, he reportedly will not be moved ahead of the 2022 campaign. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Dolphins haven't shopped him at all. What they...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'Basically Just Threw Me to the Side, Like I Was Trash'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said the Kansas City Chiefs' decision to trade him is providing motivation for the 2022 NFL season. Hill, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension after his move to Miami, explained to Outkick's Armando Salguero that he's eager to show the Chiefs made a mistake.
JC Tretter Retires from NFL at 31; Former Packers, Browns Center Is NFLPA President
JC Tretter has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 31. The eight-year veteran said in a statement on Twitter he is walking away from football "on my own terms," but that he intends to remain active in the sport by "doubling down" on his work as president of the NFL Players Association.
Tennessee Titans schedule: Must-win opener against lackluster New York Giants
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 1 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 vs Giants 4:25 PM EST FOX
Cam Newton Return ‘Too Early’ to Consider After Sam Darnold Injury, Says Panthers HC
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule isn't yet ready to pursue a reunion with Cam Newton despite the team's quarterback depth already getting put to the test. Rhule didn't rule out the idea, though. "[General manager Scott Fitterer] and I will talk about that," he told reporters Friday. "Obviously, Cam...
NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Laremy Tunsil Not Expected to Be Available to Cowboys, More
The Houston Texans are not expected to make Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil available in a trade to the Dallas Cowboys or any other team, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. There had been speculation the Cowboys might be interested in making a move for Tunsil following...
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
Vikings Injury Updates: Bisi Johnson, Jalen Nailor, T.Y. McGill, Troy Dye
Four Vikings players left Saturday night's preseason game in Denver due to injuries.
Rams Reportedly Could Face NFL Sanctions Over Fight With Bengals at Joint Practice
Although the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction to punish Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other player for their actions during Thursday's fight at a practice session with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams reportedly could face league discipline. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Rams may...
Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Released from IR with Injury Settlement
Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler's second stint in New England has come to an end. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported the New England Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who re-signed with the team in March, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 for an undisclosed reason.
Who should be the Steelers backup running back?
One depth chart the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to sort out in the preseason is running back. Najee Harris’ spot at the start isn’t in question but the backs behind him are very much unsettled. When the first depth chart came out, Benny Snell Jr. was put as...
Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas for the 2022 Season
Fantasy football has become a beloved part of the NFL experience thanks to its ease of access and wide, customizable range of competition levels. If you want a serious league filled with knowledgeable fans, you can find it. And if you're seeking the polar opposite—a group of humor-seeking players with potentially odd scoring settings—you most certainly can locate that, too.
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Trade Partner 'Does Not Exist' for 49ers Ahead of Week 1
The odds of Jimmy Garoppolo being traded ahead of Week 1 appear to be slim. As of right now, a trade partner for the San Francisco 49ers in a deal to move the veteran quarterback "does not exist," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The franchise will likely have to decide whether to cut him or find a way to keep him on the roster.
Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones
With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
Jets Rumors: NYJ Plan to Grant Denzel Mims' Trade Request, Panthers Have Interest
The New York Jets reportedly "plan to grant" a trade request from third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. SNY's Connor Hughes reported Friday that the Jets aren't going to "give him away," however, and will keep the wideout unless they receive an offer at fair-market value. The Carolina Panthers are one...
Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally
The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
KJ Hamler feels like 'a brand new me' and could be key for Broncos offense
Third-year Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler continued his return from knee and hip injuries suffered in Week 3 last fall.
Chiefs Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster's Contract Amended; Roster Bonuses Increased
The Kansas City Chiefs are apparently bullish on JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2022. Field Yates of ESPN reported the Chiefs doubled Smith-Schuster's per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000, which will allow him to earn up to an additional $510,000 this season. The 2018 Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $3.8 million...
Tom Brady to Start Bucs vs. Colts Preseason Game After Absence from Training Camp
Tom Brady will be under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Todd Bowles announced Brady will start on Saturday. Brady returned to the team on Monday after an 11-day absence for personal reasons. Despite the public mystery around Brady's departure,...
Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade
Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
