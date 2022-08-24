Read full article on original website
Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
Man arrested for shooting vehicle, driving recklessly in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a North Charleston man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at another vehicle and driving recklessly. Clyde Randy Lynch, 42, is charged with discharging a firearm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and reckless driving, according to jail records. A North Charleston police report provided to […]
Bluffton Police suspend search for missing elderly man who left assisted living facility
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Aug. 24 and the video above was recorded before the search was suspended. BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton Police have suspended their search for an elderly man who went missing from an assisted living facility Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Jack Tribble, 79, […]
Authorities: Hilton Head Wendy's gunman surrenders, charged with attempted murder
Authorities say a man wanted for a shooting at a Hilton Head Island Wendy's restaurant has turned himself in. Fernando Montano, 19, faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, following an incident August 19. Investigators say Montano, who was working at the Wendy's, opened fire on a vehicle from the drive-thru...
Wendy’s employee shoots at drive-thru customer
Hilton Head Island, SC– — Authorities are currently searching for a 19-year-old Wendy’s employee who reportedly shot at a customer’s car through the drive-thru window. The incident was reported on Friday at the restaurant located on Nature Way. Officials say they received a call from the...
BCSO arrests car wash owner after report of drug activity
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police say that they received a […]
Family seeking answers after woman killed in crash with NCPD officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family of a woman killed in a crash that involved a North Charleston officer are demanding answers and calling for help from those who may have witnessed the collision. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was responding to a reported shooting on July 5 when he collided […]
Beaufort County Deputies searching for missing woman who last spoke to family 2 weeks ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Deputies are searching for a woman who family members say they haven’t spoken to in more than two weeks. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Brenda Carman, 59, last spoke to her family on Aug. 9. Her family members reported her missing on Aug. 22. BCSO says […]
One person displaced following Walthourville fire
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — One person has been displaced after his home was destroyed by fire on the 900 block of Wilder Road. According to Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Captain, John Wells, when firefighters arrived on the scene they encountered a single-family home fully engulfed in flames shortly after 8 a.m. Wells said when […]
Suspects in DJ Fields’ killing denied bond by judge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was an emotional day in a Beaufort County courtroom for the family of a Bluffton High School student gunned down last year. Two of the suspects in his killing had their first day in court on new charges. Jayden and Shayniah Void are facing assault and battery by mob […]
Coroner: Missing woman found in river died of gunshot wound
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner on Friday released the cause of death for a missing woman whose body was found one week ago in the marsh near James Island. Megan Rich was last seen August 12 on James Island. Her family and friends said that it was unlike her to disappear without […]
SCHP investigates fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Jasper Co.
JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in the Lowcountry. According to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee, the crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on SC 46 in Jasper County involving an SUV and a pedestrian. Master Trooper Lee says...
Man dead after tree falls on truck in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed early Thursday morning after a tree fell on top of his truck while traveling on Mitchell Road near Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area. Chief Larry Garvin with the St. Paul Fire Department told News 2 that the man was driving down the roadway […]
SPD: missing 15-year-old located
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have located a missing teenager this weekend. According to police, Brenda Munoz, 15, was missing since the evening of August 25. She had last been seen on Middleground Road. Police have confirmed that the teen returned home around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider. Flowers and Marrah died at the scene […]
3-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston leaves motorcyclist and passenger dead
A three-vehicle crash left two people dead and shut down traffic in downtown Charleston for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the exit ramp from the James Island connector. Several people called 911 to report the crash, which involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said.
Police: 3 arrested after brawl at Chuck E. Cheese during children’s birthday party
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating a violent incident that happened over the weekend at a popular children’s restaurant. The North Charleston Police Department reports officers responded to a large fight that broke out at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Aug. 20, where three people were arrested.
Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
Missing woman located, SPD says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman last seen in the downtown area has been found. SPD announced Thursday morning that Marie Faith Drew, 27, had been missing since Aug. 22. Later that day, SPD announced she had been located.
