Hilton Head Island, SC

wtoc.com

Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
850wftl.com

Wendy’s employee shoots at drive-thru customer

Hilton Head Island, SC– — Authorities are currently searching for a 19-year-old Wendy’s employee who reportedly shot at a customer’s car through the drive-thru window. The incident was reported on Friday at the restaurant located on Nature Way. Officials say they received a call from the...
WSAV News 3

BCSO arrests car wash owner after report of drug activity

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police say that they received a […]
WSAV News 3

One person displaced following Walthourville fire

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — One person has been displaced after his home was destroyed by fire on the 900 block of Wilder Road. According to Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Captain, John Wells, when firefighters arrived on the scene they encountered a single-family home fully engulfed in flames shortly after 8 a.m. Wells said when […]
WSAV News 3

Suspects in DJ Fields’ killing denied bond by judge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was an emotional day in a Beaufort County courtroom for the family of a Bluffton High School student gunned down last year. Two of the suspects in his killing had their first day in court on new charges. Jayden and Shayniah Void are facing assault and battery by mob […]
wtoc.com

SCHP investigates fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Jasper Co.

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in the Lowcountry. According to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee, the crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on SC 46 in Jasper County involving an SUV and a pedestrian. Master Trooper Lee says...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead after tree falls on truck in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed early Thursday morning after a tree fell on top of his truck while traveling on Mitchell Road near Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area. Chief Larry Garvin with the St. Paul Fire Department told News 2 that the man was driving down the roadway […]
WSAV News 3

SPD: missing 15-year-old located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have located a missing teenager this weekend. According to police, Brenda Munoz, 15, was missing since the evening of August 25. She had last been seen on Middleground Road. Police have confirmed that the teen returned home around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
live5news.com

Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
The Post and Courier

3-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston leaves motorcyclist and passenger dead

A three-vehicle crash left two people dead and shut down traffic in downtown Charleston for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the exit ramp from the James Island connector. Several people called 911 to report the crash, which involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said.
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
WSAV News 3

Missing woman located, SPD says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman last seen in the downtown area has been found. SPD announced Thursday morning that Marie Faith Drew, 27, had been missing since Aug. 22. Later that day, SPD announced she had been located.
