ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Draghi says Italy must remain at heart of EU, international alliances

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zekkZ_0hTMYOqr00

ROME, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy must remain at the heart of the European Union and not isolate itself, in an apparent warning on Wednesday to the centre-right alliance that is expected to win an election next month.

Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, will step down once a government is formed after the early election on Sept. 25.

A conservative bloc of Giorgia Meloni's hard-right Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia looks set to win a parliamentary majority and usher in a more euro-sceptic government which will take a tough stance on immigration.

"Protectionism and isolationism don't coincide with our national interests," Draghi told a conference in the Adriatic town of Rimini.

"From the autarchic illusions of the last century to the sovereignist impulses recently pushing to leave the euro, Italy has never been strong when it decided to go it alone," he added.

"Italy's place is at the centre of the European Union and anchored to the Atlantic pact (NATO), to the values of democracy and freedom."

Draghi has led a broad coalition government for the last 18 months but it collapsed last month when a number of parties withdrew their support. read more

He is not playing an active role in the election campaign, but on Wednesday urged Italians to vote in large numbers next month.

Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Gavin Jones and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Giorgia Meloni
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protectionism#The European Union#The European Central Bank#Brothers Of Italy#League#Forza Italia#Adriatic#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
The Associated Press

France's Macron visits Algeria in bid to heal wounds

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. The war in Ukraine has reinforced Algeria’s status as a key partner in providing gas to the European continent. In recent years, Macron has made unprecedented steps to acknowledge torture and killings by French troops during Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence, in a bid to improve the two countries’ still rancorous relations. Yet the series of symbolic gestures has fallen short of an apology from France for its actions during the war — a longstanding demand from Algeria. “We have a common past, we have a painful past, (...) but we want to build a future together,” Macron said in a joint statement with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune in the capital, Algiers.
POLITICS
Reuters

Suspended Thai PM to attend defence ministry meeting

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Suspended Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is to attend a defence ministry meeting on Thursday as a longtime ally begins his first full day as acting premier and Thailand settled in for weeks of uncertainty while a court ponders Prayuth's future.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

562K+
Followers
351K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy