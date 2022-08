Ken Weinman, Mo Egger and Andrew Fillipponi with AFC North updates. Weinman on how Watson's deal has impacted Lamar Jackson talks. Egger on Bengals/Rams joint practices. Fillipponi on whether or not Kenny Pickett can win the starting job.

