Augusta Free Press
New Mexico Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money NM Online Casinos
There are over 20 New Mexico casinos to choose from if you want to play at land-based establishments. However, online casinos can provide bigger bonuses, better games, and more rewards. Although the state hasn’t regulated online casinos just yet, there’s still a way to play legally online and win fantastic prizes.
Santa Fe Reporter
New Mexico Ranks Low for Student Debt, High for Alcohol Abuse
Approximately 228,000 New Mexicans have student loan debt and may benefit from the student debt relief program unveiled yesterday by President Joe Biden. In short, the Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers are eligible for this relief if their individual income is less than $125,000 ($250,000 for married couples). According to US Department of Education data, New Mexico—as of March 2022—had $7.8 billion in debt, ranking 40th, with just under 11% of residents having student debt (Wallet Hub, using a different methodology that incorporates additional metrics, such as grant and student work opportunities, ranked New Mexico 47th). On average borrowers here owe approximately $43,000. The relative lack of student debt in New Mexico likely stems in part from the state’s lottery scholarship program, which expanded last year to provide free to near-tuition-free college to many residents. “This is an incredible positive step forward that will make a difference for thousands of New Mexicans,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tweeted yesterday regarding the new federal student loan forgiveness. “This action will build on the work we’ve done here in New Mexico to make college and trades training tuition-free for New Mexicans of all ages.” Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, on the other hand, stated his opposition to the debt relief, tweeting he opposed “Biden’s elitist bailout,” which he described as requiring “working class New Mexicans” to “pay the student loan bill for the wealthiest among us who carry the majority of the debt.”
Santa Fe Reporter
New Mexico Voter FAQ
Statewide competitive races on the general election ballot include the governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor. In the redrawn congressional District 3 that still includes the Northern New Mexico Democratic strongholds of Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Taos counties but now also incorporates portions of Republican counties in the southwestern part of the state, incumbent Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez faces off for the second time with Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson, whom she bested 59 to 41% in her first run in 2020. (Voters in other parts of the state also have contested races: In congressional District 2, incumbent Republican Yvette Harrell will try to fend off a challenge from Democrat Gabe Vazquez; District 1, incumbent Democrat Melanie Stansbury faces Michelle Garcia Holmes from the GOP.)
rrobserver.com
Cannabis licenses grow to more than 1,000 in New Mexico
The state has hit a milestone in the approval and issuing of cannabis licenses, surpassing 1,000 since the Cannabis Control Division began issuing them last fall. To date, 1,027 total licenses have been approved and issued. Those numbers were shared by the division on Tuesday in a presentation to lawmakers...
krwg.org
New Mexico's self-inflicted doctor shortage
There is a life-or-death issue facing New Mexicans. It has been widely reported on in the media and is important to New Mexicans from all walks of life. Voters will have a lot to say about it this November. The issue is our shortage of medical professionals. If you live...
KOAT 7
New Mexico state and local leaders focusing on retail crime solutions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There's a new partnership between the Coronado Mall and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. “So for those would-be thieves out there. Look out, because there's a new sheriff in town,” said Randy Chavez, general manager for the Coronado Mall. The sheriff's office now has a...
New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit, says opponent cannot hold position
A convicted felon is running to become a state lawmaker. The decision has sparked a lawsuit, however.
Mobile home communities in New Mexico hit hard by eviction notices
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After New Mexico lifted the eviction moratorium this year, eviction notices started going up and it is impacting people living in mobile homes especially hard. According to New Mexico Legal Aid, they’ve been contacted by 83 clients facing evictions in just two months. In 2019, they had close to 100 clients the […]
Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery Has Been Awarded $200,000 by the State
"The state has pledged $200,000 in Local Economic Development Act funds to Silver City-based Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery for the company’s expansion into a larger space in Deming and the hiring of an additional 21 employees over the next three years. It is the second LEDA grant awarded to Little Toad Creek, the first coming in 2016." —Matthew Narvaiz.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
abc7amarillo.com
New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID-19
SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVII) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. Grisham is currently isolating at the governor’s residence and will continue her official schedule remotely. I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated...
New Mexico Has Awarded Nearly $7.3 Million to Seven Projects Designed to Reduce Diesel Emissions & Air Pollution
"New Mexico has awarded nearly $7.3 million to seven projects across the state designed to slash diesel emissions and air pollution." —Albuquerque Journal Staff Report. This money is the third and final round of a federal settlement: in 2017, Volkswagon reached a $2.7 billion settlement after the car company confessed that it had misrepresented the emission levels of its vehicles.
New cocktail available at 2022 New Mexico State Fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair is partnering with a local brewery and distillery for its signature cocktail. The fair is teaming up with Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, located in Santa Fe, for a strawberry lemonade with vodka. The drink will be available at the fair, but you can also buy a […]
New Mexico prison admissions increase after seven-year decline
Amid a guard staffing shortage, prison admissions increased in New Mexico for the first time in seven years. Prisons saw 2% more admissions so far in fiscal year 2022 compared with last year, the Legislative Finance Committee reported. Of the 2,409 people who went to prison in recent months, 60% were incarcerated because of new convictions, according to an August LFC newsletter.
losalamosreporter.com
FOG: Six New Mexicans To Receive 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards
The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (FOG) has chosen six New Mexicans as the recipients of its 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards. The awards are annually presented to those New Mexicans who believe in government transparency at the state or local level – and who have made significant contributions to casting sunshine (transparency) in government operations in the state.
newmexicopbs.org
NM Jail Staffing Crisis
8.26.2022 – Five of New Mexico’s 26 county jails and detention centers are less than half staffed. The Line Opinion Panel reacts to that startling statistic and responds to a recent article from Searchlight New Mexico which outlines critical issues at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center, which is currently short more than 200 officers.
Santa Fe Reporter
Gov. Lujan Grisham Tests Positive for COVID-19
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, according to a news statement from her office. She is currently isolating at the governor’s residence and will continue her official schedule remotely. “I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and...
newsfromthestates.com
State allows asphalt plant construction in south Santa Fe despite concerns about health impacts
Material and vehicles sat idly in mid-April at the site on Santa Fe’s South Side where Associated Asphalt and Materials, LLC wants to consolidate its operations. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Santa Feans fought for a year to prevent an asphalt company’s expansion into the city’s South...
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Public Schools nationally recognized for their pandemic response
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools is being recognized nationally for how they used federal funding during the pandemic in their elementary and secondary schools. Hilario Chavez was one of two superintendents in the country who was on a call Thursday with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. She recognized them for how they used the funding to support students’ health and safety.
People in NM prisons often held at the wrong security level, report shows
There is technically a law library at the maximum security Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe, but someone like Michael Armendariz can’t just walk in and pull a book off the shelf. All New Mexico prisons “have legal library services,” said New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson Carmelina Hart....
