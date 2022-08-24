Approximately 228,000 New Mexicans have student loan debt and may benefit from the student debt relief program unveiled yesterday by President Joe Biden. In short, the Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers are eligible for this relief if their individual income is less than $125,000 ($250,000 for married couples). According to US Department of Education data, New Mexico—as of March 2022—had $7.8 billion in debt, ranking 40th, with just under 11% of residents having student debt (Wallet Hub, using a different methodology that incorporates additional metrics, such as grant and student work opportunities, ranked New Mexico 47th). On average borrowers here owe approximately $43,000. The relative lack of student debt in New Mexico likely stems in part from the state’s lottery scholarship program, which expanded last year to provide free to near-tuition-free college to many residents. “This is an incredible positive step forward that will make a difference for thousands of New Mexicans,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tweeted yesterday regarding the new federal student loan forgiveness. “This action will build on the work we’ve done here in New Mexico to make college and trades training tuition-free for New Mexicans of all ages.” Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, on the other hand, stated his opposition to the debt relief, tweeting he opposed “Biden’s elitist bailout,” which he described as requiring “working class New Mexicans” to “pay the student loan bill for the wealthiest among us who carry the majority of the debt.”

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO