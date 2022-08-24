ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGN TV

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
secretchicago.com

This Lustrous West Side Landmark Will Move Forward With A Major Revamp In 2023

The Laramie State Bank building in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood has been an “endangered art deco gem” of the West Side since becoming vacant in 2012. Built at 5200 W. Chicago Avenue in 1929 the exuberant three-story bank was opened to great fanfare at the end of a decade when Austin’s population was thriving. The redevelopment of the historic Laramie State Bank in Austin is now making strides toward starting in the spring of 2023, with tenants moving in by 2025.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 teens shot near Michele Clark High School in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Friday afternoon just steps from Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, one of the teens was left in critical condition and was fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital of Cook County Monday night.Earlier at the scene, a resident said she watched a fight that preceded the shooting happen right outside her window. We also obtained video of the moment the fight amongst multiple young people got out of control – spilling from the parkway onto the sidewalk before shots were fired...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Nature trail extension to suburban Niles to begin next year

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year: The connection will allow bikers and hikers to access the natural areas at Bunker Hill and the more than 20 miles of trails in the Forest Preserves’ North Branch Trail system.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Mayor Jim Schwantz on the future of Palatine

Jim Schwantz, the Mayor of Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his career as a Chicago Bear, what the Village of Palatine means to him, and what the future holds if the Chicago Bears decide to move near them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
PALATINE, IL
wgnradio.com

Morkes Chocolates: A staple in Palatine since 1967

Rhonda Dehn, the owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their history of candy making for over 100 years, and how they have full line of hand dipped and enrobed chocolates plus hundreds of molded items for all occasions. Follow...
fox32chicago.com

What's happening in Chicago this weekend?

CHICAGO - With multiple festivals and events happening throughout Chicago this weekend, there's something for visitors and residents alike. Chicago’s Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren.
CHICAGO, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state

(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Photos: Your Hometown of Palatine

Our Your Hometown series heads 30 miles northwest of Chicago to visit Palatine! Incorporated in 1866, learn more about the history of Palatine and what it has to offer through our curated photo gallery. Photos by Mike Piff; captions by Sara Tieman. Gallery #1:. Gallery #2:
PALATINE, IL
ciceroindependiente.com

Berwyn and Surrounding Community Uphold Solidarity for Racial Equity

Adults, youths, and kids raised signs of Berwyn Black Lives, Black Lives Matter, #InvestigateLovero, as activists, political organizers, and allies spoke against racism and campaigned for inclusion in Berwyn on a clear sunny afternoon in Lesak Park. “So today we have people from Oak Park, we have people from Maywood,...
BERWYN, IL

