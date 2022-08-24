Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 update as of Aug. 25: Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston in the ‘low’
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 52 for the week ending Aug. 24, compared to 99 for the week ending Aug. 18, a decrease of 28%. The seven-day average of new cases in the State increased by 6%; hospitalizations decreased by 4%. Cook County, including...
evanstonroundtable.com
Frances Willard House tours reveal suffragist history at 1730 Chicago Ave
If you pass by 1730 Chicago Ave., you might notice another small Victorian cottage with a “sweet little garden” and “tchotchkes on the shelves,” said Lori Osborne, Museum Director of the Frances Willard House. But the house’s quiet appearance may be deceiving – from the early...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
secretchicago.com
This Lustrous West Side Landmark Will Move Forward With A Major Revamp In 2023
The Laramie State Bank building in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood has been an “endangered art deco gem” of the West Side since becoming vacant in 2012. Built at 5200 W. Chicago Avenue in 1929 the exuberant three-story bank was opened to great fanfare at the end of a decade when Austin’s population was thriving. The redevelopment of the historic Laramie State Bank in Austin is now making strides toward starting in the spring of 2023, with tenants moving in by 2025.
Extremely Rare Glimpse Into One of Chicago’s Most Notable Addresses
The penthouse of one of Chicago's most prestigious residential buildings is on the market for the first time in 50 years. Take a look at high-rise luxury like you've never seen. One Of Chicago's Most Prominent Addresses. You're about to get an extremely rare glimpse into one of Chicago's most...
nypressnews.com
‘I’m insulted’: Author and book vendor says racism is at the root of his exclusion of an Evanston book fair
CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban school district is being called out for cancelling a vendor at an upcoming literary festival. The author and book-seller, who was barred from the event, said the decision was racially motivated. CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke to that man who said he’s outraged.
3 teens shot near Michele Clark High School in South Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Friday afternoon just steps from Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, one of the teens was left in critical condition and was fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital of Cook County Monday night.Earlier at the scene, a resident said she watched a fight that preceded the shooting happen right outside her window. We also obtained video of the moment the fight amongst multiple young people got out of control – spilling from the parkway onto the sidewalk before shots were fired...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Nature trail extension to suburban Niles to begin next year
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year: The connection will allow bikers and hikers to access the natural areas at Bunker Hill and the more than 20 miles of trails in the Forest Preserves’ North Branch Trail system.
wgnradio.com
Mayor Jim Schwantz on the future of Palatine
Jim Schwantz, the Mayor of Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his career as a Chicago Bear, what the Village of Palatine means to him, and what the future holds if the Chicago Bears decide to move near them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
wgnradio.com
Morkes Chocolates: A staple in Palatine since 1967
Rhonda Dehn, the owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their history of candy making for over 100 years, and how they have full line of hand dipped and enrobed chocolates plus hundreds of molded items for all occasions. Follow...
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
nypressnews.com
Dr. Willie Wilson to giveaway nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is returning to his giveaways on Saturday. This time, it is in the form of nearly $200,000 worth of groceries. He will be handing out $25 gift cards on a first come, first serve basis at several locations across the city.
Maharaj Indian Grill Expanding to Elmhurst and Schaumburg
The Elmhurst site will move into the former home of Uptown Eatery
fox32chicago.com
What's happening in Chicago this weekend?
CHICAGO - With multiple festivals and events happening throughout Chicago this weekend, there's something for visitors and residents alike. Chicago’s Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren.
cwbchicago.com
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
wgnradio.com
Photos: Your Hometown of Palatine
Our Your Hometown series heads 30 miles northwest of Chicago to visit Palatine! Incorporated in 1866, learn more about the history of Palatine and what it has to offer through our curated photo gallery. Photos by Mike Piff; captions by Sara Tieman. Gallery #1:. Gallery #2:
Bloomingdale's to close in Skokie mall, but Bloomie's will take its place
A big retail chain is going to have a smaller footprint in the northern suburbs. Bloomingdale said it’s closing its store in the Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie. However, the retailer said it’s not leaving the mall all together.
ciceroindependiente.com
Berwyn and Surrounding Community Uphold Solidarity for Racial Equity
Adults, youths, and kids raised signs of Berwyn Black Lives, Black Lives Matter, #InvestigateLovero, as activists, political organizers, and allies spoke against racism and campaigned for inclusion in Berwyn on a clear sunny afternoon in Lesak Park. “So today we have people from Oak Park, we have people from Maywood,...
