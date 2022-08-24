Read full article on original website
‘Stories Around Every Corner’: Historian Shares Chicago’s Mysteries Through Daily Streams, Tours
CHICAGO — Chicagoans have questions about the characters and architecture that make up the city’s history — and Adam Selzer has the answers. The tour guide and historian reveals little-known facts about the city — who were the Chicagoans who died on the Titanic? Who built that brownstone? What was Chicago’s first blues song? — during daily livestreams about Chicago’s past and frequent walking tours through his company, Mysterious Chicago Tours.
Urban Brew Labs In Ravenswood Closing At End Of Summer Due To Lack Of Beer Sales
RAVENSWOOD — Urban Brew Labs will soon close its Malt Row brewery and taproom for good, ending a four-year run. Owner James Moriarty announced on Instagram the brewery and taproom, 5121 N. Ravenswood Ave., will close by the end of the summer. Moriarty did not give a specific end date for the business, but thanked fans, neighbors and employees for keeping the business going for so long.
Tavern On Rush To Close — But Something Similar Could Open If Owner Finds Right Spot, He Says
CHICAGO — The Tavern on Rush will close, marking the end of a longtime Gold Coast staple, owners announced Thursday. The famous Viagra Triangle steakhouse, 1031 N. Rush St., will permanently close Jan. 1, owners announced in posts to social media. It’s closing “strictly” due to the end of its lease and the building owner’s disinterest in extending it, restaurant owner Phil Stefani said.
Bridgeport’s The Adelitas Reopens With Mexican-Inspired Menu From Pilsen Chef Carlos Garcia
BRIDGEPORT — A neighborhood taqueria has reopened in Bridgeport under a chef who runs two restaurants in Pilsen. Chef Carlos Garcia, who also runs Taco Azteca and El Berrinches, took over The Adelitas in Bridgeport, 3355 S. Morgan St., earlier this month. The restaurant had a soft opening under the same name and a different menu Thursday.
How A Ukrainian Village School Is Making Families Escaping Russian Invasion Feel At Home In Chicago
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — Sixth-grader Arsen Raczkiewycz dribbled up and down the basketball court at St. Nicholas Cathedral School, participating in a camp with about 20 of his classmates Tuesday morning. Less than a block away, Arsen’s mother, Olena Raczkiewycz, was taking an English class in the basement of St....
North Center’s Parkside Closes Saturday; Owners Blame Rising Costs And Pandemic Disruptions
NORTH CENTER — Parkside is closing after a little more than a year in North Center, a casualty of inflation, ballooning costs and the lingering uncertainty of running a restaurant as the industry recovers from the pandemic, the owner said. Owner Rebecca Goldfarb opened the 60-seat restaurant at 4356...
Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic
BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
Air And Water Show Thunders Through Chicago’s Skies In Full Force Despite Weekend Weather
NORTH AVENUE BEACH — The skies over Chicago were full of jets, parachuters and rainstorms as the Air and Water Show returned for the first time in full swing since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Many aspects of the Saturday and Sunday show were back to normal, from airshow legend...
The Grafton Is Closing After Nearly 20 Years In Lincoln Square
CHICAGO — Longtime Lincoln Square bar The Grafton Pub and Grill is closing. The bar, 4530 N. Lincoln Ave., will close Sunday after nearly 20 years in the neighborhood, the owners announced in social media posts. The Irish bar is known for its fish and chips, burgers, perfect pour of Guinness and live music.
Jeffery Pub Bans Customers Younger Than 30, Will Play Less Hip Hop After Deadly Hit-And-Run
SOUTH SHORE — A famed South Side gay bar is barring patrons younger than 30 years old, playing less hip hop and closing an hour earlier after a hit-and-run driver killed three men nearby earlier this month. Jeffery Pub owner Jamal Junior announced the changes Thursday night during a...
Video Shows Lakeview Church Being Vandalized Over Pro-Abortion Rights Sign
LAKEVIEW — A Lakeview church was vandalized Wednesday afternoon by two women who appeared to be upset by its reproductive rights sign. Second Unitarian Church of Chicago, 656 W. Barry Ave., put up the sign when Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, said the Rev. Jason Lydon, the church’s pastor. It read, “We support abortion on demand without apology.”
Man Accused In River North Road Rage Stabbing Fled To Indiana After Attack, Prosecutors Say
RIVER NORTH — A driver accused in a River North road rage killing this week got out of his car with a knife in hand to confront the other driver before stabbing him in the neck, prosecutors said. Alan Saenz Perez, 25 was charged with first degree murder Friday....
Chicago’s Top Doc Has COVID But Has Minimal Symptoms Thanks To Vaccines, She Says
CHICAGO — The city’s top health official has COVID-19 but is experiencing minimal symptoms, the health department announced Thursday. Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night, she said in a statement. It is the first time Arwady has been known to have COVID-19 during the pandemic.
On Chicago’s First Day Of School, A Mix Of Enthusiasm And Jitters
CHICAGO — Outside Falconer Elementary school on Chicago’s Northwest side shortly after 7:30 a.m., fourth grader Sebastian Benitez beamed with pride as he shook hands with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Surrounded by his mom and younger siblings, the politics lover dressed in a blue polo and sweater said he...
Harold Lucas, The ‘Godfather of Bronzeville,’ Remembered At Community Memorial
SOUTH SHORE — Community organizer Harold Lucas was a purveyor of “tough love” — and his neighbors showed him just how much they loved him back during a Monday memorial. Lucas, known as the “Godfather of Bronzeville,” died Aug. 9 after a prolonged illness. He was...
Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million
MCKINLEY PARK — The Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion, has been listed for sale. Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s Department of Central Management Services announced last week the state is inviting companies to make public bids on the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave. A pre-proposal conference meeting about bids for the silos is scheduled for Thursday, according to state officials and documents.
After Trinity High School Honors Student And Basketball Player Shot, Neighbors Rally To Help With Her Recovery
NORTH LAWNDALE — Markhasia “Jarae” Ross is “a very outgoing kid” who “always loves to be involved,” especially when it comes to her academics and athletics, said her mom, Marshetta McClenton. Now, though, it’s neighbors who are trying to step up to help...
Chicago’s First No-Booze Cruise Sells Out, Showing Big Demand For Sober Events
DOWNTOWN — Chicago’s first No Booze Cruise will set out on Lake Michigan this weekend during the annual Air and Water Show. The sold-out cruise was organized by Chicago AF, a group of sober adults who frequently meet up to explore everything the city has to offer — without alcohol. The group is planning more sober events.
Taste Of Greektown Festival Returns To Chicago This Weekend
GREEKTOWN — The Taste of Greektown is returning for its 32nd year with live music, entertainment and food from some of Greektown’s most notable restaurants. The three-day festival is 4-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. Attendees can expect food...
River North Road Rage Stabbing Leads To Murder Charges
RIVER NORTH — A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a road rage attack Tuesday night, in which the drivers of two cars argued and fought in the street before one stabbed the other in the neck, police said. Alan Saenz Perez, of the 2200 block of...
