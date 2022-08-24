ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Block Club Chicago

‘Stories Around Every Corner’: Historian Shares Chicago’s Mysteries Through Daily Streams, Tours

CHICAGO — Chicagoans have questions about the characters and architecture that make up the city’s history — and Adam Selzer has the answers. The tour guide and historian reveals little-known facts about the city — who were the Chicagoans who died on the Titanic? Who built that brownstone? What was Chicago’s first blues song? — during daily livestreams about Chicago’s past and frequent walking tours through his company, Mysterious Chicago Tours.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Urban Brew Labs In Ravenswood Closing At End Of Summer Due To Lack Of Beer Sales

RAVENSWOOD — Urban Brew Labs will soon close its Malt Row brewery and taproom for good, ending a four-year run. Owner James Moriarty announced on Instagram the brewery and taproom, 5121 N. Ravenswood Ave., will close by the end of the summer. Moriarty did not give a specific end date for the business, but thanked fans, neighbors and employees for keeping the business going for so long.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Tavern On Rush To Close — But Something Similar Could Open If Owner Finds Right Spot, He Says

CHICAGO — The Tavern on Rush will close, marking the end of a longtime Gold Coast staple, owners announced Thursday. The famous Viagra Triangle steakhouse, 1031 N. Rush St., will permanently close Jan. 1, owners announced in posts to social media. It’s closing “strictly” due to the end of its lease and the building owner’s disinterest in extending it, restaurant owner Phil Stefani said.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic

BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million

MCKINLEY PARK — The Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion, has been listed for sale. Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s Department of Central Management Services announced last week the state is inviting companies to make public bids on the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave. A pre-proposal conference meeting about bids for the silos is scheduled for Thursday, according to state officials and documents.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

