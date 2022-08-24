ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

DeSoto Opens Season With Win At Nike Classic

The DeSoto Eagles traveled to Oregon to play in the Nike Classic. They faced the Purple Knights of St. Augustine from New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles traveled to the Nike Kickoff Classic at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon to face the Purple Knights from our neighboring state of Louisiana. The game did not get off to a good start for DeSoto.
DESOTO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

St. John Bosco community comes together in Texas

TEXAS — While it’s widely believed that Texas is the mecca of high school football, if you ask St. John Bosco parents Nora and Gerald Woodyard, Allen is about to get a whole lot of California love. “We’re pumped up, super excited,” Nora said. “I’m just so excited....
DALLAS, TX
CW33

THURSDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer

Thursday night football is back! While that means a lot of things for Texas High School Football in general, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it also means that Thursday Night Showdowns are back on CW33! This fall, there will be 18 Thursday Night Showdowns featuring some of the best athletes in Texas! Week one features a matchup between two big-time programs that fans are not going to want to miss: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer! VYPE DFW takes a deeper look into the games to lay out just what you should expect from these two power house programs.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Colleyville, TX
Sports
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
City
Colleyville, TX
State
South Carolina State
iheart.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
ALTON, TX
eaglenationonline.com

Football beats Trinity in first game of season 17-13

Click the photo above to start an entire slideshow with captions full of information about the varsity football game on Thursday, August 25 against Euless Trinity High School. Who: Prosper Eagles Football – Led by head coach Brandon Schmidt. What: non-district football game against the Trinity Trojans. When: Thursday,...
PROSPER, TX
texasmetronews.com

ESPN2 to Televise South Oak Cliff Football Season Opener

The GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff returns for its 13th year, Aug. 25-28 and will include the South Oak Cliff home football game vs. Duncanville at Kincaide Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 6 p.m., CT.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#Heritage High School#Godley High School#K State#Air Force#Baylor#Oklahoma State#Tcu
constructiondive.com

Adolfson & Peterson completes $33.5M PGA of America headquarters

The PGA of America, one of the largest sports organizations in the world, has a new home in Frisco, Texas, about 30 miles from Dallas. The building is primarily made out of limestone and glass, and can house 150 corporate employees. It opened its doors to the public on Tuesday.
FRISCO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. THOMPSON, ISAIAH JAY; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: WAXAHACHIE TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Thrillist

The 15 Best Dive Bars in Dallas

In a city where it’s not uncommon to get bottle service at a club and spend $300 for a liter of vodka, it’s so refreshing to walk into a bar where your feet stick to the carpet just a little. Breathe in deeply and if there’s a hint of stale beer and cigarette smoke from decades past, you know you’re in for a laidback good time. Because sometimes all we want is a place we can show up in cut-off shorts and a T-shirt, slink into a darkened corner booth, and toast the good life with friends over stiff, simple, and cheap drinks. This is exactly why we love dive bars and all the low-tech kitsch and colorful characters that come along with them. In Dallas dives, you’re just as likely to rub elbows with a millionaire dropping quarters into the jukebox as you are to sidle up next to Mae-Mae, the barfly who’s been glued to her preferred red vinyl bar stool since time immemorial. If that sounds like heaven to you, then read on for 15 of the best dives Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

5 Things To Do in the Fort This Weekend

It’s the weekend, and here’s your guide to the Cowtown happenings you gotta check out. If you love tacos and margaritas (everyone should be raising their hand), the Tacos & Margs Crawl is a must-attend event. The crawl kicks off at El Chingon at noon on Saturday for those who upgraded their tix to VIP, and at 2 p.m. for the rest of you basic taco and marg fans. A wristband will give each crawler admission to all the delicious specials.
FORT WORTH, TX
InsideHook

This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl

Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location

American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy