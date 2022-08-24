Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
texashsfootball.com
DeSoto Opens Season With Win At Nike Classic
The DeSoto Eagles traveled to Oregon to play in the Nike Classic. They faced the Purple Knights of St. Augustine from New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles traveled to the Nike Kickoff Classic at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon to face the Purple Knights from our neighboring state of Louisiana. The game did not get off to a good start for DeSoto.
spectrumlocalnews.com
St. John Bosco community comes together in Texas
TEXAS — While it’s widely believed that Texas is the mecca of high school football, if you ask St. John Bosco parents Nora and Gerald Woodyard, Allen is about to get a whole lot of California love. “We’re pumped up, super excited,” Nora said. “I’m just so excited....
Arlington Martin quashes comeback, powers past Lake Travis in marquee season opener (photos)
Michael Barrow scored 4 TDs to help Martin weather a fourth-quarter comeback attempt and power the Warriors to a season-opening win against Lake Travis in a ranked showdown Thursday
THURSDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer
Thursday night football is back! While that means a lot of things for Texas High School Football in general, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it also means that Thursday Night Showdowns are back on CW33! This fall, there will be 18 Thursday Night Showdowns featuring some of the best athletes in Texas! Week one features a matchup between two big-time programs that fans are not going to want to miss: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer! VYPE DFW takes a deeper look into the games to lay out just what you should expect from these two power house programs.
iheart.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
eaglenationonline.com
Football beats Trinity in first game of season 17-13
Click the photo above to start an entire slideshow with captions full of information about the varsity football game on Thursday, August 25 against Euless Trinity High School. Who: Prosper Eagles Football – Led by head coach Brandon Schmidt. What: non-district football game against the Trinity Trojans. When: Thursday,...
texasmetronews.com
ESPN2 to Televise South Oak Cliff Football Season Opener
The GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff returns for its 13th year, Aug. 25-28 and will include the South Oak Cliff home football game vs. Duncanville at Kincaide Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 6 p.m., CT.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
constructiondive.com
Adolfson & Peterson completes $33.5M PGA of America headquarters
The PGA of America, one of the largest sports organizations in the world, has a new home in Frisco, Texas, about 30 miles from Dallas. The building is primarily made out of limestone and glass, and can house 150 corporate employees. It opened its doors to the public on Tuesday.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. THOMPSON, ISAIAH JAY; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: WAXAHACHIE TX; OCCUPATION:...
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
WacoTrib.com
Ex-Baylor player Taurean Prince's arrest warrant stemmed from May traffic stop
ST. PAUL — The warrant that resulted in Timberwolves player Taurean Prince being jailed Thursday in Miami-Dade County stemmed from a May traffic stop in Arlington, according to a statement from Arlington Police Department media specialist Tim Ciesco. On May 19, Prince was pulled over because his vehicle registration...
Thrillist
The 15 Best Dive Bars in Dallas
In a city where it’s not uncommon to get bottle service at a club and spend $300 for a liter of vodka, it’s so refreshing to walk into a bar where your feet stick to the carpet just a little. Breathe in deeply and if there’s a hint of stale beer and cigarette smoke from decades past, you know you’re in for a laidback good time. Because sometimes all we want is a place we can show up in cut-off shorts and a T-shirt, slink into a darkened corner booth, and toast the good life with friends over stiff, simple, and cheap drinks. This is exactly why we love dive bars and all the low-tech kitsch and colorful characters that come along with them. In Dallas dives, you’re just as likely to rub elbows with a millionaire dropping quarters into the jukebox as you are to sidle up next to Mae-Mae, the barfly who’s been glued to her preferred red vinyl bar stool since time immemorial. If that sounds like heaven to you, then read on for 15 of the best dives Dallas has to offer.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don't care, we're going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas.
fwtx.com
5 Things To Do in the Fort This Weekend
It’s the weekend, and here’s your guide to the Cowtown happenings you gotta check out. If you love tacos and margaritas (everyone should be raising their hand), the Tacos & Margs Crawl is a must-attend event. The crawl kicks off at El Chingon at noon on Saturday for those who upgraded their tix to VIP, and at 2 p.m. for the rest of you basic taco and marg fans. A wristband will give each crawler admission to all the delicious specials.
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
dmagazine.com
Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location
American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times
Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
