Block Club Chicago

Ald. Leslie Hairston Won’t Seek Re-Election After 24 Years Serving Hyde Park

HYDE PARK — Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will step down from City Council in 2023,. Hairston announced Friday she would not seek a seventh term in next year’s election. “For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life,” Hairston said in a statement. “While I haven’t made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson.
Block Club Chicago

City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment

PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
Block Club Chicago

Urban Brew Labs In Ravenswood Closing At End Of Summer Due To Lack Of Beer Sales

RAVENSWOOD — Urban Brew Labs will soon close its Malt Row brewery and taproom for good, ending a four-year run. Owner James Moriarty announced on Instagram the brewery and taproom, 5121 N. Ravenswood Ave., will close by the end of the summer. Moriarty did not give a specific end date for the business, but thanked fans, neighbors and employees for keeping the business going for so long.
evanstonroundtable.com

Residents and business displaced on Howard Street

Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing for veterans, the visually impaired coming to Chicago's Medical District

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A groundbreaking on Thursday is the start of safe, affordable homes that will be available to veterans, as well as those who are blind or visually impaired.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be there in the afternoon for the start of the project - in the Chicago Medical District. The Foglia Residences at Chicago Lighthouse will be built at Wood Street and Roosevelt Road.It will include more than 70 units and the project is expected to finish in 2024. The new building is just one effort to redevelop the area.
cwbchicago.com

2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side

Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
In These Times

Chicago Teachers Suspect Mayor Lightfoot Tried To Fire Them for Opposing a New Scrapyard

In late July, Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, two teachers at George Washington High School on the Southeast Side of Chicago, were on the verge of losing their jobs. In what Chicago Teachers Union officers suspect was an act of retaliation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Public Schools recommended that Bianchi and Stark be fired for their involvement in the student-, teacher-, and community-led effort to stop the relocation of the General Iron metal shredder from the wealthy Northside neighborhood of Lincoln Park to a site half a mile from their school. With the union and their community behind them, though, the Chicago Board of Education issued a stunning rejection of Chicago Public Schools officials’ recommendation to fire the two teachers. In this mini-cast, we talk to Bianchi and Stark about the struggle to stop General Iron and the importance of teachers serving the needs of their communities.
WGN TV

Decades-old time capsules discovered in newly renovated Tribune Tower

CHICAGO — In 1922, the Chicago Tribune co-publishers Col. Robert R. McCormick and Capt. Joseph M Patterson announced an international competition for the design of Tribune Tower. The winning entry was designed by New York architects John Mead Howells and Raymond Hood. A century later, the soaring vertical lines,...
ice365.com

Chicago residents fight back against Bally’s development

The forthcoming Bally’s Chicago casino intends to reshape a portion of the Windy City’s River West and River North neighborhoods. The location would be the first ever casino in Chicago proper. Though the project has its fair share of backers, some remain trepidatious or outright opposed. Certain local...
Block Club Chicago

Tavern On Rush To Close — But Something Similar Could Open If Owner Finds Right Spot, He Says

CHICAGO — The Tavern on Rush will close, marking the end of a longtime Gold Coast staple, owners announced Thursday. The famous Viagra Triangle steakhouse, 1031 N. Rush St., will permanently close Jan. 1, owners announced in posts to social media. It’s closing “strictly” due to the end of its lease and the building owner’s disinterest in extending it, restaurant owner Phil Stefani said.
WGN TV

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago's diverse neighborhoods.

