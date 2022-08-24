ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Canada July wholesale trade most likely fell 0.6% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade mostly likely fell 0.6% in July from June, largely driven by lower sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The flash estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 59.7%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 86.6%.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, editing by Dale Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

