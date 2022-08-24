ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

94.3 Jack FM

Get Ready For Rising Prices To Heat Your Home

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Utility bills could be increasing heading into this winter due to the higher costs of natural gas. The price increase is partially due to the war in Ukraine. The average Wisconsin Public Service customer spent $120 each month to heat their home last winter....
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Fire Forces Family Out Of Their Home

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
LEDGEVIEW, WI

