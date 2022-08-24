Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
94.3 Jack FM
Get Ready For Rising Prices To Heat Your Home
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Utility bills could be increasing heading into this winter due to the higher costs of natural gas. The price increase is partially due to the war in Ukraine. The average Wisconsin Public Service customer spent $120 each month to heat their home last winter....
94.3 Jack FM
Fire Forces Family Out Of Their Home
TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
