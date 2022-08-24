Read full article on original website
We are just moments away from the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Florida A&M Rattlers. This game was very close to not happening, as FAMU ran into some eligibility issues in the 11th hour, but ultimately the team decided to fly to Chapel Hill and play with the roster that they have. The Rattlers may be at a disadvantage in this one, but it is still awesome to see that this game is still happening and that HBCU football can properly be celebrated at Kenan Stadium.
Football is back! Tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels will kick off their 2022 season in a week zero clash against Florida A&M. Tonight will be our first look at a Tar Heels team that will be interesting if nothing else. Between new quarterback Drake Maye making his first start and a new look defense featuring some a new and altered coaching staff, it’ll be intriguing to see how this team looks when they finally take the field.
It is that time of year again. But for just the 10th time in program history, the North Carolina Tar Heels will kick off their season in August. Carolina is hosting one of the top historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) football programs from the 2021 season in an opener that will celebrate and pay tribute to the history of the HBCU.
Over the past couple weeks, we’ve been previewing North Carolina football, looking at the players and coaches ahead of the 2022 season. However, now we’re into game week. Now, it’s time to start looking at the potential scenarios for the Tar Heels this season. Ahead of Saturday...
We made it! Two days from now, we will be looking into a lit up Kenan Stadium as the Tar Heels get to open up the 2022 football season with a week 0 tilt against Florida A&M. It’s about at this point where we say “All of our questions will be answered...” or “We’ll finally have some insight into how the changes have worked.”
It was a day of mixed emotions for the top women’s soccer team in the land. No. 1 Carolina passed its first true road test of the season, winning 2-0 at Texas Thursday night. But head coach Anson Dorrance was likely muted in his celebration, as he was still dealing with some sobering injury news. Senior defender Maycee Bell, who missed UNC’s previous game against UNC-Wilmington, confirmed on Instagram she would miss the remainder of the season. In the same post, Bell said she would redshirt this year and return in 2023.
Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
Winston-Salem State alumnus Cornell Jones just wanted to stay in shape. He ended up creating a movement impacting Charlotte. The post Mad Miles: HBCU grad leads revolutionary run club appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
We NC A&T expects to increase enrollment yet again, become the largest HBCU student body of all-time heading into fall 2022. The post NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school football season continues to wind back up, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is back with scores and highlights for Friday Night Frenzy!. The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
Friday is not homecoming at South Iredell. It is, however, a coming home of sorts for Rydell Cowan. South Iredell entertains rival Statesville at 7:30 p.m. Cowan returns to Viking Valley but the first-year Statesville head coach will be on the opposing sideline. “First time ever. It’ll be weird,” Cowan...
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Reidsville vs. Page Grimsley vs. Reagan Oak […]
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars.
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
