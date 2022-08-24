Woman dies after crashing into light pole; child injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 38-year-old woman is dead and a 4-year-old child is injured following a crash near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, impairment is suspected in the single-vehicle crash.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said the car was traveling south on Pecos and veered off the road colliding with the pole.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Crystal Lyn Clamenza of Las Vegas.

Clamenza and the child, whose injuries are described by police as “major,” were transported to the hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. The child is undergoing treatment.

The intersection of Charleston and Pecos was closed for several hours while police investigated.

This is the 94th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

