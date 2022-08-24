ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Woman dies after crashing into light pole; child injured

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsfnD_0hTMSW1X00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 38-year-old woman is dead and a 4-year-old child is injured following a crash near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, impairment is suspected in the single-vehicle crash.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said the car was traveling south on Pecos and veered off the road colliding with the pole.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Crystal Lyn Clamenza of Las Vegas.

Clamenza and the child, whose injuries are described by police as “major,” were transported to the hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. The child is undergoing treatment.

The intersection of Charleston and Pecos was closed for several hours while police investigated.

This is the 94th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

Wrath of Con
3d ago

Sober people in this city CAN'T DRIVE! Drunk and/or drugged drivers make it even worse.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

Las Vegas police arrest multiple suspects on Lamb Boulevard after vehicle pursuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., police activity was reported on northbound Lamb Boulevard before I-15 by the Regional Transportation Commission. Traffic cameras near the area appeared to show multiple suspects being arrested by police. Las Vegas Metro Watch Commander told 13 Action News that...
msn.com

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen responding to the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Henderson police respond to report of gunshots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Boulevard#Traffic Accident#Charleston Boulevard#Crystal#University Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade

UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Koval Lane [Las Vegas, NV]

LAS VEGAS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Friday afternoon, one victim sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Koval Lane. Authorities responded to the scene just north of Flamingo Road around 2:40 p.m., on August 5th. Per reports, a pedestrian ran into the street and was struck...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Good Samaritan aids mother, daughter after Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police say a woman died Wednesday morning after her car veered off the road and hit a pole. It happened near Charleston Road and Pecos Boulevard around 2 a.m. The woman was 38-year-old Crystal Clemenza, and she was traveling with her four-year-old daughter, who was in the backseat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy