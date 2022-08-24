ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Valley Tribune

SUSD board expels gun-toting Arcadia student

The Scottsdale Unified School District voted last week to expel an Arcadia High School student for bringing a gun to school last year. The move was on the consent agenda and board members did not speak about the issue. The district did not name the student. The agenda noted the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may land big manufacturing project

Mesa has potentially landed a big economic fish – a $145 million manufacturing facility for producing high-tech HVAC systems owned by Montreal-based XNRGY Climate Systems. The 500,000-square foot project is planned for the southwest corner of Elliot and Signal Butte Roads, south of the Apple data center. XNRGY produces...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Renowned Mesa horticultural expert has floral design class

Mesa resident Dr. Dirk van Leenen has a bargain for anyone who wants to learn the art of floral design. An internationally accredited horticultural and floral design expert, he’s starting a 10-week instructional program Oct. 12 at the Las Sendas Clubhouse, 7900 E. Eagle Crest Drive, and each day’s lesson will end with students taking home a floral design.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Ocotillo Road link triggers protests over cost

A project linking two segments of Ocotillo Road and giving Queen Creek motorists an additional route east is under fire in Gilbert by residents who question a price tag that well exceeds $79 million. Gilbert officials want to build the 545-foot-long Ocotillo Bridge as a “statement piece” with all kinds...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Holocaust survivor to speak at Chandler arts center

Ben Lesser has devoted his life to making sure the world doesn’t incur amnesia about one of human history’s most horrifying events – the Holocaust. And Chabad of the East Valley is helping him. A Holocaust survivor, Lesser is the keynote speaker in the next installment of...
CHANDLER, AZ

