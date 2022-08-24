ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Times

Building the fire

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

By Merisa Sherman

Immediately upon arriving at the campsite, we split up into two teams. The teams are never the same, but the tasks always are. The tent has to be set up in a safe place away from possible falling trees and in such a way that water won’t drain under the tent during the night. The bottom of the tent is called a bathtub base, since the sides go up a little bit, but trust me, you do not want to wakeup at 2 a.m. during a rainstorm because it feels like you are floating. Been there. Everything was dry inside the tent, but it was definitely a creepy feeling.

Anyway, rain was probably not going to be an issue this particular evening, but the wind might be so it was extremely important to look around for weak or aging trees. Luckily for us, we found a great spot to set up the tent in a safe place without the possibility of roots or rocks digging into us during the night. I was at a site once where the only safe spot was with a root sticking into my air mattress — didn’t get too much sleep that night.

Submitted

The second task is to get the fire started for dinner. If we’re traveling fast and light or in a more backcountry area, that involves getting out the camp stove, pumping and priming. Not a very difficult task but one that certainly makes the difference.

I forgot the gas bottle at home once and cold dinner did not go over very well at all. It was … depressing and we were both super glad that it was only a one night trip. But I can promise you that I have never forgotten the gas bottle again!

But this night, we were canoe camping at a campsite. Not one of those fancy, pay at the entrance and issued a number campsites but one where you paddle around and find a pile of rocks designating a fire pit campsites. I love all campsites in the woods, but these kind are my favorite. There’s no picnic table or little outhouse structure anywhere. Just a bunch of rocks in a pile to mark the fire pit.

Campers talk so much about the construction of the fire, shall we make a teepee or a log cabin? Do you hunt around for birch paper or do you bring a little fire starter kit? Are you a twiggy fire kind of person, or do you sit there with your lightweight camping axe and chop away to make kindling? Whatever your system, it is engrained from childhood, passed down on your first camping trip from your parents and their parents before them.

But fires come and go. What stays is the rocks laid out to protect the flame, some formation that is constantly changing but still always there. We have camped at the same campsite for years, and every time we go, the fire pit is different. Rocks have been moved to make the back wall higher or thicker to block it from the wind. Or maybe a side has been further constructed to block the fire from a swirling wind. Perhaps someone wanted a better cooking space, and so they pulled the front end down a bit or they brought children and made the walls higher for their protection.

And then I wonder how long this pile of rocks has been here. This particular fire pit that I’m currently staring into is on Chittenden Reservoir and I cannot help but wonder if it’s been here since the res was constructed by CVPS in 1909 or if this is a relatively recent one, built after the land was sold to the Green Mountain National Forest around 2001. Either way, it’s a collection of rocks that has developed over the course of decades and I always wonder who was here before me.

We have built something together, we and the people with whom we have shared this campsite over the years. We have protected the basic human development of fire together. According to scientists, homo sapiens have been building fire pits for millions of years. Since we were originally hunter gatherers, does that make fire pits the earliest sign of communication and connection between homo sapiens of different groups? Were prehistoric cowboys sitting around a campfire, moving rocks around to protect the flame as they traveled through?

As I stare into the fire, I’m struck by the engineering of it all. How many different humans have worked on this firepit, making it into the sculpture it is today? A group art project, where no one who helped develop the project might ever meet but here we are creating something together that has changed the fate of humanity. And here I thought we were simply roasting marshmallows.

The post Building the fire appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor#Canoe Camping#Sculpture#Art#Engineering#Homo Sapiens
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
652
Followers
931
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy