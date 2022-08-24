Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections
Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
The Post and Courier
Slightly Stoopid show moves to Coliseum from Woodlands after last-minute permit denial
Dorchester County has denied the necessary special event permits to two upcoming concerts at the Woodlands Nature Reserve, leaving promoters scrambling to rearrange plans last-minute. The Slightly Stoopid concert, initially scheduled for Aug. 27 at the 6,000-acre property at 4279 Ashley River Road, has been moved to the North Charleston...
The Post and Courier
Charleston chef’s dinner series to celebrate legacy of influential Black caterers
Kevin Mitchell has for years been exploring the stories of formerly enslaved and freed Black chefs from Charleston’s past whose culinary accomplishments are still influencing the city’s present. Mitchell’s upcoming Celebration of Black Caterers Dinner will focus on four important Charleston cooks: Eliza Seymour Lee, George S. Johnston,...
The Post and Courier
Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love
Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
The Post and Courier
'Not Another Generation' event held in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — The "Not Another Generation" event, held Aug. 27 in the Backyard Social Event Park behind Lutheran Trinity Church in Georgetown, featured bounce houses. games food and speakers for area youth, as well as displays from area agencies and churches. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
CARTER, Frederick Daniel, 49, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. DAIS, George, 93, of Edisto Island died Friday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's North Charleston Chapel. RICHARDSON, Melvin, 72, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dash Funeral Homes of Orangeburg. Colleton County. BROWN, Beatrice Preer,...
The Post and Courier
260-unit cottage project slated on last residential tract in Ingleside in North Charleston
A 260-unit, build-to-rent cottage development is on the way to North Charleston. Birmingham, Ala.-based Capstone Communities will build The Cottages at Ingleside on the last available residential tract in the master-planned Ingleside community off U.S. Highway 78 and Interstate 26. Capstone paid $5.7 million for the 25-acre site off Ingleside...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
BRENYO, Michael, 89, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. CAMPBELL, Alfred, 87, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. CLARK, Jonathon Michael, 65, of Hollywood died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. CLEMENT,...
The Post and Courier
Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property
Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River
LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
The Post and Courier
Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace
Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
The Post and Courier
Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal
The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 2
June 26 - Motor Vehicle Accident, Morrisville Rd./Turkey Creek Rd., Andrews. • Burglar Alarm – Audible, McMillan Rd., Greeleyville. • Stolen Vehicle, Williamsburg County Hwy. S./Gourdin Rd., Salters. • Burglar Alarm – Silent, Gourdin Rd., Lane. • Burglar Alarm – Audible, W. Broad St. (Stuckey Brother's Parts/CV Unlimited),...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
DAVIS, Danny Lee, 85, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. GIBBS, Lance, 55, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. GINDHART, Harry Kyle Jr., 75, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. MARRAH, Patrick, 31, of...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
The Post and Courier
As kids head back to school, some Charleston teachers start first year in education
Phil Davis peers over a second-grader’s shoulder at the edge of a dimly lit classroom. He circles the room, helping E.B. Ellington Elementary students open scissor packages while his co-teacher demonstrates the first assignment of the year. Davis is at ease despite it being his first day as a...
The Post and Courier
Fort Dorchester opens season with 21-6 win over Beaufort
NORTH CHARLESTON — Two teams coming off very successful 2021 football campaigns opened the season against each other on Friday night at Bagwell Stadium. Beaufort High, the Class AAAA Lower State champions last season, visited the Patriots, a team that lost only one game and advanced to the Class AAAAA Lower State finals last fall.
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry high school football this week: Less rain (we hope) and kissing a goat
Nothing like good ol’ August weather to mess with a high school football season. For the second straight week, area high school teams will contend with Mother Nature as they seek to officially kick off their season on Friday night. Last week — inexplicably called “week zero” by the...
The Post and Courier
820 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC 29485
Prime piece of land minutes from burgeoning downtown Summerville SC ! 5+/- Acres at the busy intersection of Miles Jamison / Gahagan - land has great frontage and is virtually at the corner of 2 busy roads . The property owner is currently in the process of having the land rezoned to residential zoning which will allow for multiple homes per acre. The property sits amidst several existing developments and is a great opportunity to participate in the growth of the Lowcountry. The property has several out structures and a 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch that is being sold as is with the land. Several grand oaks sit on the property which serve as great focal pieces for a new development. Animals do not convey.
