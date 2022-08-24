ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections

Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston chef’s dinner series to celebrate legacy of influential Black caterers

Kevin Mitchell has for years been exploring the stories of formerly enslaved and freed Black chefs from Charleston’s past whose culinary accomplishments are still influencing the city’s present. Mitchell’s upcoming Celebration of Black Caterers Dinner will focus on four important Charleston cooks: Eliza Seymour Lee, George S. Johnston,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love

Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

'Not Another Generation' event held in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — The "Not Another Generation" event, held Aug. 27 in the Backyard Social Event Park behind Lutheran Trinity Church in Georgetown, featured bounce houses. games food and speakers for area youth, as well as displays from area agencies and churches. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

CARTER, Frederick Daniel, 49, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. DAIS, George, 93, of Edisto Island died Friday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's North Charleston Chapel. RICHARDSON, Melvin, 72, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dash Funeral Homes of Orangeburg. Colleton County. BROWN, Beatrice Preer,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

BRENYO, Michael, 89, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. CAMPBELL, Alfred, 87, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. CLARK, Jonathon Michael, 65, of Hollywood died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. CLEMENT,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property

Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering

Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River

LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
The Post and Courier

Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace

Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal

The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 2

June 26 - Motor Vehicle Accident, Morrisville Rd./Turkey Creek Rd., Andrews. • Burglar Alarm – Audible, McMillan Rd., Greeleyville. • Stolen Vehicle, Williamsburg County Hwy. S./Gourdin Rd., Salters. • Burglar Alarm – Silent, Gourdin Rd., Lane. • Burglar Alarm – Audible, W. Broad St. (Stuckey Brother's Parts/CV Unlimited),...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

DAVIS, Danny Lee, 85, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. GIBBS, Lance, 55, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. GINDHART, Harry Kyle Jr., 75, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. MARRAH, Patrick, 31, of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing

NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Fort Dorchester opens season with 21-6 win over Beaufort

NORTH CHARLESTON — Two teams coming off very successful 2021 football campaigns opened the season against each other on Friday night at Bagwell Stadium. Beaufort High, the Class AAAA Lower State champions last season, visited the Patriots, a team that lost only one game and advanced to the Class AAAAA Lower State finals last fall.
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

820 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC 29485

Prime piece of land minutes from burgeoning downtown Summerville SC ! 5+/- Acres at the busy intersection of Miles Jamison / Gahagan - land has great frontage and is virtually at the corner of 2 busy roads . The property owner is currently in the process of having the land rezoned to residential zoning which will allow for multiple homes per acre. The property sits amidst several existing developments and is a great opportunity to participate in the growth of the Lowcountry. The property has several out structures and a 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch that is being sold as is with the land. Several grand oaks sit on the property which serve as great focal pieces for a new development. Animals do not convey.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

