Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Related
wgnradio.com
Manny’s Deli celebrates 80 years of serving Chicagoans
Dan Raskin, 4th generation owner of Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their legacy of serving Chicagoans for 80 years and the new smoked pastrami sandwich they’re serving in honor of the celebration. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
‘Stories Around Every Corner’: Historian Shares Chicago’s Mysteries Through Daily Streams, Tours
CHICAGO — Chicagoans have questions about the characters and architecture that make up the city’s history — and Adam Selzer has the answers. The tour guide and historian reveals little-known facts about the city — who were the Chicagoans who died on the Titanic? Who built that brownstone? What was Chicago’s first blues song? — during daily livestreams about Chicago’s past and frequent walking tours through his company, Mysterious Chicago Tours.
blockclubchicago.org
Logan Square Shooting Sparks Community Safety Meeting With Late-Night Bars And Restaurants
LOGAN SQUARE — Local police are holding a community safety meeting with bar owners along Milwaukee Avenue after a recent shooting that is believed to have stemmed from the late-night strip. About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a man shot two women he knew, 19 and 22, in the 2400 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urban Brew Labs In Ravenswood Closing At End Of Summer Due To Lack Of Beer Sales
RAVENSWOOD — Urban Brew Labs will soon close its Malt Row brewery and taproom for good, ending a four-year run. Owner James Moriarty announced on Instagram the brewery and taproom, 5121 N. Ravenswood Ave., will close by the end of the summer. Moriarty did not give a specific end date for the business, but thanked fans, neighbors and employees for keeping the business going for so long.
secretchicago.com
This Lustrous West Side Landmark Will Move Forward With A Major Revamp In 2023
The Laramie State Bank building in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood has been an “endangered art deco gem” of the West Side since becoming vacant in 2012. Built at 5200 W. Chicago Avenue in 1929 the exuberant three-story bank was opened to great fanfare at the end of a decade when Austin’s population was thriving. The redevelopment of the historic Laramie State Bank in Austin is now making strides toward starting in the spring of 2023, with tenants moving in by 2025.
Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic
BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
Taste of Greektown takes over Halsted Street this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The 32nd annual Taste of Greektown kicks off this weekend.From Friday to Sunday, check out Greek cuisine and culture on Halsted Street to Adams to Van Buren. The festival will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 on Saturday and Sunday. Support local businesses and enjoy live music during this community celebration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood to close permanently
CHICAGO - After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday. Tavern's owners said the landlord has decided not to renew the restaurant's lease. "It's a tough one to swallow," said Owner Phil Stefani. Tavern...
southportcorridorchicago.com
Southport’s Taco Fest Details
Taco Fest returns this September 17th and 18th, 2022!. With its eclectic mix of stores, boutiques and restaurants, the Southport Corridor is arguably one of the hottest commercial strips in Chicago. This September it gets even more sizzling when the glorious taco is again in the spotlight as the tortilla-wrapped...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
For Sale: Chicago Man’s Castle Honoring Late Wife Is Listed At $670K
If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind home with a Chicago proper address, I don't think you're going to find anything better than this property. Located at 3410 Carpenter St. in Chicago, this true and genuine castle is a steal with a listing price of $670,000-- but just wait until you see the inside!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Palatine
WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
947wls.com
Chicagoans said these are the 5 Best Hot Dogs in the city
WGN TV Chicago polled viewers on one of the most important topics in Chicago… Who makes the best hot dog??. Five hot dog joints rose above the rest, so instead of ranking them from 5 to 1, WGN showcased them all equally. The 5 Best Places to get a...
fox32chicago.com
What's happening in Chicago this weekend?
CHICAGO - With multiple festivals and events happening throughout Chicago this weekend, there's something for visitors and residents alike. Chicago’s Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren.
Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You, Do-Rite Donuts sued over COVID-19 surcharge
The plaintiff said he was not told about that 3% surcharge at the Tinley Park doughnut shop before ordering.
Maharaj Indian Grill Expanding to Elmhurst and Schaumburg
The Elmhurst site will move into the former home of Uptown Eatery
Jeffery Pub Bans Customers Younger Than 30, Will Play Less Hip Hop After Deadly Hit-And-Run
SOUTH SHORE — A famed South Side gay bar is barring patrons younger than 30 years old, playing less hip hop and closing an hour earlier after a hit-and-run driver killed three men nearby earlier this month. Jeffery Pub owner Jamal Junior announced the changes Thursday night during a...
cwbchicago.com
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0