WKRC
COVID-19 antiviral drug may not provide same benefits for those under 65
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first real-world study of its kind is giving new insight into who should take the newest antiviral drug to fight off COVID-19. Taking the antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, can reduce a person’s chances of getting really sick from COVID-19. However, a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows it is highly effective for people 65 and older, but in younger people, it may not have the same benefits.
WKRC
Mayfield Brain & Spine celebrates 85 years of treating patients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local surgery center is celebrating a big milestone. Mayfield Brain & Spine is celebrating more than eight decades of patient care. The team commemorated 85 years of helping with breakthrough medical therapies in the community. They now have technology that pinpoints problem areas in the spine...
WKRC
Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
WKRC
Mayor Pureval announces his pick for Cincinnati city manager
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mayor Aftab Pureval announced he's recommending Sheryl Long for the city manager position Friday. The search was down to current assistant city manager, Long and interim city manager, John Curp. “I am confident in Sheryl Long’s ability to lead our City with tenacity, transparency, compassion and sound...
WKRC
Local Amazon driver accused of keeping and tossing packages instead of delivering them
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver is accused of tossing packages out of her vehicle. Sarah Smith, 28, is also accused of keeping a few of them. Smith was working as a flex driver for Amazon, according to court papers. On July 10 and July 13, she accepted a...
WKRC
Following recent accidents, locals say crossing Reading Road is dangerous
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A busy stretch of road in two local neighborhoods has people feeling helpless. In recent weeks, a number of pedestrians have been hit trying to cross Reading Road. As people who live in Avondale have learned, you can’t always trust the crosswalk. “Reading Road is...
WKRC
Local residents demand action amid spike in Reading Road pedestrian crashes
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Lower speed limits and more speed bumps -- that's the demand of residents living near Reading Road in Avondale. It's one of the busiest roads in the city, stretching from Downtown, all the way north of I-275. But in neighborhoods like Bond Hill and Avondale, it’s...
WKRC
Residents call for change to two 'dangerous' left turn lanes off busy Miami Township road
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) -- Miami Township residents call an intersection on State Route 28 dangerous. Residents say OH-28 at Donna Jay Drive and Deerfield Road is in need of safety improvements. Lynn Fouts started a petition demanding change and it has nearly 300 signatures but it may not be...
WKRC
3 pedestrians injured, 1 in critical condition after Hyde Park hit-and-run
HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Three pedestrians were struck in a hit-and-run Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue near Mount Lookout Square around 2 a.m. One man and two women were standing in the roadway when they were hit by a dark-colored SUV. The man...
WKRC
Police identify victim of fatal College Hill shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in College Hill Saturday. Officers were called to the scene at the Sunoco station at Daly Road and Galbraith Road around 3 a.m. They found 23-year-old Landen McIntosh suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced...
WKRC
11-year-old hit by pickup truck in Brown County
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) - An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck. Brown County Dispatch says the truck hit him around 1 p.m. on Saturday on Maple Grove Road near New Harmony-Salem Road in Mount Orab. Air care flew him to hospital. No...
WKRC
Vevay was home to first successful commercial vineyard in North America
VEVAY, Ind. (WKRC) - When you think about traveling to some exotic place to celebrate wine most people think about Napa Valley or Sonoma. But don’t sleep on Vevay. Just don’t call it VeVAY. "Why is it called Vevay versus VeVAY? Why is it called Milan and not...
WKRC
Dashcam footage shows chase, shootout with man following attack on FBI's Cincinnati office
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Dashcam footage released Thursday shows the harrowing moments following a man’s attack on the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati. The video is from the Warren County Sheriff's Office. It shows deputies there picking up the pursuit of Ricky Shiffer after he fled. It also shows one...
WKRC
Police investigate shooting in College Hill
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in College Hill. It happened at a Sunoco on Daly Road at Galbraith just before 3 a.m. Police say the man in his 20s was shot in his legs. He continued driving to a residence on Hempwood.
WKRC
Woman killed, toddler critically injured in Hartwell crash
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead, and a toddler is seriously hurt, after a crash in Hartwell Thursday. Police were called to the scene on Anthony Wayne Avenue near Vine Street and the highway around 3 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 27-year-old Nancy Johnson was driving south with a...
WKRC
Second arrest made in West End shooting death
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A second person is under arrest for the shooting death of a man in the West End. Cincinnati Police say they arrested Frank Bracey-Turner Wednesday afternoon. Police say Aaron Zander was shot early on the morning of July 31. He was found at the Stanley...
WKRC
Cincinnati Wing Week kicks off, nearly 50 restaurants participating
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wing Week is underway in Cincinnati. Nearly 50 restaurants are taking part in the annual event, brining guests $7 wing specials. It started August 22 and runs through August 28. This is the second annual Wing Week in Cincinnati, the first was in January 2021, it was moved to August by request of the community.
WKRC
Man arrested for Newport hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run. On August 20 at 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 11th Street Bridge where a bicyclist was hit by a car. Gloria San Miguel lost her life in the accident. Police gathered footage from...
WKRC
1 dead after car hits pedestrian in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person was killed in a fatal accident in Florence on Saturday night. Police were called to U.S. 42 and Skeets Way for a pedestrian hit by a car at 9:45 p.m. Police confirmed that he was killed in the accident. The investigation is on-going.
WKRC
SWAT team, police end Oakley standoff after shots fired
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have a suspect in custody after he allegedly fired his gun in the middle of the afternoon that lead to a hours-long SWAT standoff. This was not a peaceful surrender, but didn’t end particularly violently either. Police used a taser and pepper spray...
