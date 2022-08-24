Read full article on original website
14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department. Police arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. on robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officers responded to the […]
WSET
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder: Danville PD
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 14-year-old suspect in Danville has been charged with first-degree murder after a homicide on July 16. The Danville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street in Danville on July 16 after reports of shots fired. Officers located 33-year-old Patrick Duffy with...
wfxrtv.com
4-year-old injured in shooting at Lynchburg gas station
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A young girl was injured Tuesday night after a shooting broke out at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County
BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
WSET
26-year-old Martinsville man dead after shooting in Boones Mill: Sheriff
BOONES MILL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday evening. At approximately 9:28 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill home along Virgil Goode Highway.
WSET
Juvenile faces felony charge after bringing gun to Appomattox Co. private school: Sheriff
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office said a gun was reported at a private school in the area on Friday afternoon. Sheriff Donald Simpson said at 12:20 p.m. a gun was reported at Cornerstone Christian Academy. The sheriff said the school did not go into...
WSET
DPD still investigating why gun was brought into George Washington High School
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After Danville Police said a student brought a gun into school on Tuesday, ABC13 worked to learn more about what happened. As of Wednesday morning, there were still more questions than answers as to why and how a student got a gun into George Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon.
WSET
Do you know him? Danville Police looking for unidentified person of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is looking for a person of interest they said may know something about a crime. On Monday, the department shared a picture of a man on their Facebook page. The department said they need help to identify them and to take...
WSLS
‘It’s horrible and makes me glad we’re moving’: Neighbors react after four-year-old is shot in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A four-year-old girl is recovering after a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night. Police said the incident happened near the Liberty Gas station on Campbell Avenue and the child is expected to be okay. A neighbor caught the shooting on camera and showed 10 News the video...
WSET
20-year-old with Autism found after running away during house fire in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities were on the scene of a house fire in Pittsylvania County, just outside of Gretna on Thursday morning. According to emergency dispatch, the fire is at a home in the 3500 block of Brights Road. They said they got the call at 12:23...
WSLS
Police: Man charged after shooting, killing 23-year-old man at Danville apartment complex
DANVILLE, Va. – A man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing a 23-year-old man at a Danville apartment complex in July, according to Danville Police. On July 27, around 10:50 p.m., the Danville Police Department said they responded to calls of shots fired at the apartment complex located in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.
WSET
Crash in Cumberland Co. sends state trooper to the hospital, driver charged
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Cumberland County that sent one of its troopers to the hospital. At 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, VSP said Trooper G.D. Martin was traveling on Route 60 and was slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654. There was a Dodge pickup truck immediately behind the Trooper's Ford Taurus and a 2003 Nissan Frontier traveling behind the Dodge.
WSET
Structure fire caused by a lawn mower on Homeplace Road: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department Concord VFD and Gladys VFD were dispatched for a structure fire on Homeplace Road Friday around noon. The units found a detached garage with a chicken coop. The owner was able to get the chickens and his Harley out according...
WSET
501 Expressway closed after accident near Timberlake, Fort Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of 501 are closed after an accident. While no further details are yet available, law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. We will update this story when there is more information.
Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
WSLS
Danville student credited for saving lives after teen brings gun to school
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are crediting a student for saving lives after a gun was brought to school. Officers said a 15-year-old boy had a weapon in his bookbag after a fight at George Washington High School on Tuesday, 10 News reported. Police are pleased the student was...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
WDBJ7.com
Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
altavistajournal.com
Forest woman arrested for animal abuse
Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
WSET
Senior missing in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 71-year-old Ronnie Darrell Wolford of Albemarle County. Wolford was last seen on Monocan trail road in Covesville around 5 p.m. He is 5 foot 6 inches with blue eyes and gray hair. Possibly wearing a camo...
