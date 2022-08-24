ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSET

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder: Danville PD

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 14-year-old suspect in Danville has been charged with first-degree murder after a homicide on July 16. The Danville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street in Danville on July 16 after reports of shots fired. Officers located 33-year-old Patrick Duffy with...
wfxrtv.com

4-year-old injured in shooting at Lynchburg gas station

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A young girl was injured Tuesday night after a shooting broke out at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County

BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

26-year-old Martinsville man dead after shooting in Boones Mill: Sheriff

BOONES MILL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday evening. At approximately 9:28 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill home along Virgil Goode Highway.
BOONES MILL, VA
WSLS

Police: Man charged after shooting, killing 23-year-old man at Danville apartment complex

DANVILLE, Va. – A man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing a 23-year-old man at a Danville apartment complex in July, according to Danville Police. On July 27, around 10:50 p.m., the Danville Police Department said they responded to calls of shots fired at the apartment complex located in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.
WSET

Crash in Cumberland Co. sends state trooper to the hospital, driver charged

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Cumberland County that sent one of its troopers to the hospital. At 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, VSP said Trooper G.D. Martin was traveling on Route 60 and was slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654. There was a Dodge pickup truck immediately behind the Trooper's Ford Taurus and a 2003 Nissan Frontier traveling behind the Dodge.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
WSET

Structure fire caused by a lawn mower on Homeplace Road: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department Concord VFD and Gladys VFD were dispatched for a structure fire on Homeplace Road Friday around noon. The units found a detached garage with a chicken coop. The owner was able to get the chickens and his Harley out according...
RUSTBURG, VA
WFXR

Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
WDBJ7.com

Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
LYNCHBURG, VA
altavistajournal.com

Forest woman arrested for animal abuse

Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
FOREST, VA
WSET

Senior missing in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 71-year-old Ronnie Darrell Wolford of Albemarle County. Wolford was last seen on Monocan trail road in Covesville around 5 p.m. He is 5 foot 6 inches with blue eyes and gray hair. Possibly wearing a camo...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

