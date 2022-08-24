Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Geno Smith Wins Starting Job, Pete Carroll Explains Why He's the Guy
Geno gets his second chance at starting in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Yogi Roth on Pete Carroll at USC, Elite 11 & 5-Star QBs
Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth. Throughout the episode, Roth hits on his personal career journey, what he learned under coach Pete Carroll at USC, his experiences with the Elite 11, essential traits great quarterbacks must have, his new book on 5-star quarterbacks, and more.
NFL
Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list
Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical. The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1. Stanley played just one game last season after fracturing his...
Report: Broncos' WR Brandon Johnson Suffers High-Ankle Sprain
The Denver Broncos saw one of their rising wideouts suffer a concerning injury on the first snap of Saturday's game.
Broncos 23, Vikings 13: Five Game Balls
The Denver Broncos bounced back in the preseason finale but which players deserve a game ball?
NFL
2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut
We've now had two straight weeks with roster cutdowns, and yet, there are many more to come. NFL teams must reduce rosters to 53 players by the Aug. 30 deadline. And perhaps more trades, too. We've already had a few deals happen this preseason, including a trade involving a quarterback....
NFL・
NFL
Six rookies who could have a Ja'Marr Chase-like impact on the 2022 NFL season
A year ago, Ja'Marr Chase was embroiled in preseason consternation revolving around drop struggles that plagued the then-rookie. The stories seem laughable now. Chase went on to have one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history, netting a Super Bowl era record for receiving yards with 1,455. He set the single-game rookie record for receiving yards in Week 17 versus Kansas City at 266 yards. The Offensive Rookie of the Year became the first rookie to record multiple games with 200-plus yards in a season since 1950 (only six other veteran players have done so).
NFL・
NFL
Dan Campbell's Lions aiming to be this year's Bengals; plus, five more NFL beacons of hope
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- It's easy to get swept up by the Detroit Lions right now, given the team's appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks" and its amiable quote machine of a head coach. But beyond the entertainment factor, there is something happening around this organization that legitimately feels like optimism. It's the type of energy that goes unnoticed from people who don't see the daily operation up close or who justifiably maintain skepticism about a franchise that has rarely qualified for the postseason. The Lions have established some key benchmarks that factor into success, including belief, hunger and commitment. This year, they might have just enough talent to turn those traits into vast improvement.
NFL insider hints at potential cost, timeline for Seattle Seahawks sale
The Seattle Seahawks will likely become the next NFL franchise put up for sale, following in the footsteps of the
NFL
Bills-Panthers game delayed due to lightning near Bank of America Stadium
A preseason finale in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been delayed by the wrath of Mother Nature. The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers were forced to return to their respective locker rooms at Bank of America Stadium while a thunderstorm passed through the city Friday evening. The game, which was scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start will kick off at 7:36 p.m.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez's new mega contract comes with an interesting feature included
The Seattle Mariners and rookie Julio Rodriguez agreed to a contract extension earlier this week that could max out at $470 million. That would be the richest contract American sports history. “Julio is among the most exciting players in the game and has only scratched the surface of what’s to...
