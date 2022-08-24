Read full article on original website
How to delete Google forever
So, you have finally decided to delete your Google account. While it might seem impossible to leave Google as we use its services daily, the company has made the process simple and easy to follow. You can either delete everything linked to your Google account or choose to delete specific Google services, like Gmail or Google Drive, and keep other services and your Google account intact.
The iPhone 15 could be the phone we expected the iPhone 14 to be
We're certainly excited to see what Apple has in store with the iPhone 14 – a launch event is expected early in September – but a couple of reports suggest that the iPhone 15 will include tech upgrades originally slated for this year's line-up. First up is news...
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: The best Android smartwatch, for now
With the Galaxy Watch 4, there was a lot of hype surrounding the arrival of Wear OS 3. But with more competition on the horizon, it's definitely plausible to think that the Galaxy Watch 5 might not hold the crown of best Android smartwatch for too long.
Security Experts Say You Need To Disable This Location Setting ASAP On Your iPhone To Protect Your Data
Anyone who has ever said out loud, “I could really use a new vacuum cleaner” only to be confronted moments later with ads upon ads on their phones of — what else? — vacuum cleaners, knows all too well: your devices are listening. What’s more: your devices can track your whereabouts without much effort. The intention may be to make your life more convenient. After all, it could prove very convenient to climb into your car when you’re half asleep in the morning and have your phone remember the directions to that out-of-the-way gym you’ve been frequenting these days. But this convenience comes at a cost. Your privacy could be easily breached if anyone gets their hands on your data, which would basically provide a road map of all of your locations.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
TechCrunch
Code suggests iOS 16.1 will let users delete the Apple Wallet app
The code spotted by 9to5Mac and Macrumors suggested that Apple will make the Wallet app deletable in iOS 16.1. Currently, users can hide the app from the home screen but can’t remove it from their iPhones completely. While the app stores tickets and orders, it is also responsible for storing your credit and debit cards that work with Apple Pay. So if users remove the app, Apple Pay won’t work.
How to update Google Chrome
Google Chrome, like many modern browsers, can automatically update itself. This increases the browser's security to keep you safe and makes sure that everyone has access to the latest web features. However, after a new update is available, Chrome won't necessarily install it immediately. So, if there's a new feature you want to try or a new security update that you need, speed up the process and update the browser manually.
Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
watchOS 8.7.1 software update released Apple Watch Series 3
As well as new updates for the iPhone and iPad, Apple also released some other updates, one of those was watchOS 8.7.1 for the Apple Watch Series 3. This update is not available for other models of the Apple Watch. This new software update for the Apple Watch comes with...
How to revert to the old Gmail design
Chances are you’re not new to Gmail. These days, almost everyone seems to have a Google account. In late January of this year, Google announced a new view that integrates Gmail, Chat, and Meet all in one location under the main menu. At first, users could opt-in and test the new design or stick with what was familiar. Now that the design has begun rolling out to all users, it's been getting a lot of hate and backlash.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite
For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
After months on mobile, Google Chrome's RSS reader is finally making it to desktop
Feed readers are your one-stop shop for collecting headlines from all over your favorite publications for easy perusal. In October, Google Chrome brought in an RSS feed reader — years after the demise of Google Reader — for Android and, shortly after, iOS. A desktop client was, unfortunately, a long ways to go. But there's some hope that we may be nearing the end of that line.
The Nest Hub Max is receiving Google's new operating system
For a long time, Google's new Fuchsia OS remained elusive. Google began silently working on its in-house operating system years ago, and for a long time, its purpose remained unclear to most people. Would it be a smartphone OS? A laptop/desktop OS? Google then surprised everyone and began shipping it to some of its excellent smart displays. After debuting on the first-gen Nest Hub, Fuchsia is now rolling out to all Nest Hub Max users, following an extensive beta phase.
iPhone 14 mini pops up in extremely sketchy Apple rumor
The iPhone 14 launch event is imminent, with reports saying that Apple will reveal its new phone earlier than usual on September 7. That’s just one of the particularities of this year’s launch. Apple will also mix up the iPhone lineup this year, with most reports claiming there will not be an iPhone 14 mini model. Instead, Apple will offer buyers a more affordable variant of the 6.7-inch Pro Max model.
