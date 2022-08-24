Read full article on original website
Week 1 High School Football Scoreboard
The Mercer County Golden Eagles opened the 2022 season with 24-8 win over Farmington at George Pratt Memorial Field Friday night. Rockridge fell at home to Princeton 41-22. Sherrard battled but came up short against St. Bede 28-14. The Orion Charges topped Hall 42-12 at Charger Field. A complete look at Week 1 action is below.
Tigers, Rockets Post Volleyball Wins
Sherrard and Rockridge swept their opponents in posting volleyball wins Thursday night. The Tigers swept Kewanee 25-16, 25-17. The Rockets handled UTHS 25-12, 25-14. In other action, Orion stopped Ridgewood 25-10, 25-16, United swept Rowva-Williamsfield 25-20, 25-13 and Fulton defeated Riverdale 2 games to none. On the links, Mercer County...
DeWitt, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Davenport Central High School football team will have a game with Central Dewitt High School on August 26, 2022, 15:00:00. Davenport Central High SchoolCentral Dewitt High School.
Celebrate Davenport Southeast season Sunday at Tangle Wood
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Welcome home Davenport Southeast Little League team at Tangle Wood Sunday, after a 2-2 run at the Little league world series. The Tangle Wood is hosting a celebration for the team from 3 to 5 p.m. for their great season. The Davenport team started off their...
Plenty Of Music For Marching Eagles In 2022
Six home football games mean six performances for the Mercer County High School Marching Eagles. Band director Rusty Ruggles is pumped. 97 students participate in the Marching Eagles.
Feger scores victory at QC 150 at Davenport Speedway
Illinois racers dominated a wild night of racing at the Davenport Speedway. Thirty-eight late models and thirty-one modifieds were on hand for Night 1 of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. In the World of Outlaws Case Construction Equipment Late Models A-Main, ‘the High-Side Hustler’, Jason Feger of Bloomington, Illinois captured his […]
1997 Corvette Raffled At Aledo Antique Days This Weekend
Come to Aledo Antique Days this Saturday and win a car. The Mercer County Golden Eagles Restoration Program is selling $10 raffle tickets says high school teacher Aaron Heartt. Those interested in purchasing a raffle ticket can contact Hearrt at Mercer County High School.
Adults are ruining youth sports — phony cries of ‘racism’ at Little League World Series are only the latest offense
Tried to brand the Davenport, Iowa, Little League team as a bunch of racists, during what should have been one of the happiest times of their lives, I was reminded of something my late father used to say about youth sports, “It’s the adults who ruin it all.”My dad pretty much had a Ph.D.
Who are 5 largest employers in Mercer County? We have the answer
ALEDO — Here are the top employers in Mercer County, whose last measured population stood at 15,503. What they do: Manufacture machine parts for various industries including agriculture, construction, mining, gas, oil, firearms, rail, automotive and aerospace. According to their website, this private business was first established in 1976.
Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?
MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
Davenport man claims $2 million lottery win; will split it with stepdad
A Davenport man claimed a $2 million Mega Millions® prize on Friday that he won in the game’s giant jackpot drawing nearly a month earlier and plans to split the winnings with his stepfather. Ben Sanford said he had known since shortly after the July 29 drawing that...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Moline kicks off 3-day music fest for its 150th birthday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds filed into River Drive in downtown Moline on Thursday, for a party 150 years in the making. The city wanted to celebrate its birthday with a bang. Tory Brecht, Moline’s communications coordinator said the milestone was the perfect segue into post-pandemic life. “Our downtown...
No injuries in Burlington school fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
Fire damages garage on Lincoln Street, Galesburg, Wednesday afternoon
GALESBURG — All three Galesburg Fire Department stations extinguished a garage fire at 449 Lincoln Street Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the city of Galesburg. The response at 12:41 p.m. included 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, fire crews found a detached garage with heavy smoke showing....
I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go
That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
150 or 174? The birthday discrepancy behind Moline's sesquicentennial
MOLINE, Ill. — If you're someone very familiar with the history of Moline, you might wonder something to yourself as you walk down the streets of the sesquicentennial celebration. "We celebrated in 1998! And we thought that was the big event!" said Barbara Sanberg from Moline's Historic Preservation Commission.
Cause undetermined for Friday fire; Red Cross helps family
UPDATE: On Friday at 5:21 p.m., the Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of 34th Avenue, a news release says. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. The fire department remained on scene locating all hot spots and removing smoke from the structure.
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
