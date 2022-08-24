Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder. A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls homicide victim identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
dakotanewsnow.com
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead. According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humboldt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident. The...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls bank robber almost got away with over $100,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls Tuesday made his first court appearance Wednesday on a long list of charges. 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed faces eight felony charges, including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday,...
KELOLAND TV
All Day Cafe closed due to staff shortage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular breakfast spot in Sioux Falls is closing its doors until it hires more staff. In a Facebook post, All Day Cafe said “Being short staffed is the new pandemic.” The business says it is urgently hiring cooks. All Day Cafe...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of the suspect involved in Tuesday’s bank robbery. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect walked into a bank on Rice st. and Cliff ave. around 11 a.m. The suspect announced his intent to rob the bank, claiming he was armed, and mentioned having a bomb. An employee was able to send hit an alarm to notify law enforcement. The suspect had a backpack on him and was able to get ahold of some cash. The suspect experienced delays in his escape when he asked somebody for keys to their car. A while later, one of the customers handed over their car keys.
gowatertown.net
Man dies in ATV crash south of Colman, South Dakota
COLMAN, S.D. – One man has died in an ATV crash that was reported early Wednesday morning two miles south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was...
brookingsradio.com
Three Brookings businesses fail latest alcohol compliance check
The Brookings Police Department conducted Alcohol Compliance checks Wednesday night. A total of 15 locations were checked and three Businesses failed and furnished alcohol to a minor. Those three: Wooden Legs Brewing, Wilbert’s Alehouse and Mosaic Wine Bar. Police also conducted a compliance check in July when four of...
KELOLAND TV
Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
KELOLAND TV
Bank robbery suspect in custody
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for meth, gun
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, near Larchwood on charges of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of windshield and window requirements; defective or unauthorized muffler system; no valid driver’s license; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired at Sioux Falls apartment building overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating gunshots overnight that damaged two apartment buildings. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 6th Street and Lewis Avenue. Ten shell casings were found outside and the two buildings had bullet holes. Police say people...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police investigating another homicide after finding victim dead inside home
brookingsradio.com
Man found dead in Sioux Falls home believed to be homicide victim
brookingsradio.com
One man killed in 4-wheeler accident near Colman
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 20-year-old faces charges after accidentally shooting woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 20-year-old suspect “accidentally discharged” a gun and left a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was driving a car with other passengers. One of...
