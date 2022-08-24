ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NC

carolinajournal.com

N.C. Democrats criticize school choice, saying it’s “not practical”

Polling shows that nearly three-in-four North Carolinians support school choice. The state’s public school teacher attrition rate stood at 8.2% for the 2020-21 school year, a jump from 2019-20 when it was 7.5% but a decline from 2015-16 when it was 9%. A press conference advertised as focusing on...
EDUCATION
msn.com

Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline

Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Highlands, NC
Highlands, NC
Government
my40.tv

Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients

Abortion is now illegal in North Carolina after 20 weeks, and clinics say patients are delaying the procedure as they are traveling even farther to receive care. What’s happening: Last week, U.S. District Judge William Osteen lifted the injunction on a state ban on abortions performed after 20 weeks, with some exceptions to protect the life […] The post North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FOX8 News

Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?

(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
LOTTERY
Axios

How Biden's student debt cancellation will affect North Carolina

More than one million North Carolinians have some form of student debt. Many could see relief from a Biden administration plan to cancel some of it. Driving the news: Announced yesterday, the plan could result in approximately 20 million Americans having their debt completely canceled. The plan cancels up to...
COLLEGES
Sylva Herald

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING File # 22 SP 83 Dr Automotive vs Ronald Eugene Bowman NOTICE OF SALE TAKE NOTICE that, Dr Automotive will hold a PUBLIC SALE ON Septemmber 12, 2022 at 10 A.M. located at Dr. Automotive, 5914 Hwy 74E, Sylva, NC 28779. The items for sale are: 2011 Subaru Outback Vin#4S4BRBKC1B3335069 for which there is a lien in the amount of $2,450.00 plus storage at the rate of $35.0 per day until sold. Said motor vehicles to be sold to the highest bidder for application to the NC Department of Motor Vehicles for title of said vehicle. This the 25th day of August, 2022. Dr Automotive 5914 Hwy 74E Sylva, NC 28779 25-26e.
SYLVA, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Get on with legalizing medical marijuana

[Regarding “Summer Sesh: GA Short Session Yields Both Changes and Inertia for WNC,” July 27, Xpress:] Why is North Carolina so far behind the other states? We should be moving to legalizing marijuana and mushrooms. Let’s get on with it. Also, I’ve been wondering why Asheville is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
GRAY COURT, SC
News Break
Politics
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State needs to stop honoring white supremacists

In the summer of 2020, the country was awash in anti-racist sentiment amid the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the nation, statues commemorating Confederate soldiers and other symbols of racism were challenged and torn down. In North Carolina, the UNC system looked to address the issue of school buildings named after white supremacists. This included NC State, which strippedDaniels Hall of its namesake, Josephus Daniels, a racist who used his prominence in the state to promote bigotry.
FOX8 News

Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
WILDLIFE
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county

LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Charlotte Stories

Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022

North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.

