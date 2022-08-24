Read full article on original website
Beasley, Manning ‘strongly condemn’ North Carolina Democrats’ Israel/Palestine resolution
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is one place that some prominent Democrats in North Carolina didn’t want to go politically – Israel – yet some members of their party have dragged them there anyway, a conundrum Republicans are happy to point out. Jewish organizations are suggesting that Democrats in the state were ignoring their interests […]
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Democrats criticize school choice, saying it’s “not practical”
Polling shows that nearly three-in-four North Carolinians support school choice. The state’s public school teacher attrition rate stood at 8.2% for the 2020-21 school year, a jump from 2019-20 when it was 7.5% but a decline from 2015-16 when it was 9%. A press conference advertised as focusing on...
South Carolina attorney general: Pistols OK in state parks, but not their buildings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism can ban pistols from state park buildings, but not from the parkland itself, according to guidance published this month from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson published the expedited opinion after the SCDPRT asked if a state ban against guns in […]
msn.com
Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline
Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
my40.tv
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients
Abortion is now illegal in North Carolina after 20 weeks, and clinics say patients are delaying the procedure as they are traveling even farther to receive care. What’s happening: Last week, U.S. District Judge William Osteen lifted the injunction on a state ban on abortions performed after 20 weeks, with some exceptions to protect the life […] The post North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?
(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
How Biden's student debt cancellation will affect North Carolina
More than one million North Carolinians have some form of student debt. Many could see relief from a Biden administration plan to cancel some of it. Driving the news: Announced yesterday, the plan could result in approximately 20 million Americans having their debt completely canceled. The plan cancels up to...
Sylva Herald
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING File # 22 SP 83 Dr Automotive vs Ronald Eugene Bowman NOTICE OF SALE TAKE NOTICE that, Dr Automotive will hold a PUBLIC SALE ON Septemmber 12, 2022 at 10 A.M. located at Dr. Automotive, 5914 Hwy 74E, Sylva, NC 28779. The items for sale are: 2011 Subaru Outback Vin#4S4BRBKC1B3335069 for which there is a lien in the amount of $2,450.00 plus storage at the rate of $35.0 per day until sold. Said motor vehicles to be sold to the highest bidder for application to the NC Department of Motor Vehicles for title of said vehicle. This the 25th day of August, 2022. Dr Automotive 5914 Hwy 74E Sylva, NC 28779 25-26e.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Get on with legalizing medical marijuana
[Regarding “Summer Sesh: GA Short Session Yields Both Changes and Inertia for WNC,” July 27, Xpress:] Why is North Carolina so far behind the other states? We should be moving to legalizing marijuana and mushrooms. Let’s get on with it. Also, I’ve been wondering why Asheville is...
South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion
GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State needs to stop honoring white supremacists
In the summer of 2020, the country was awash in anti-racist sentiment amid the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the nation, statues commemorating Confederate soldiers and other symbols of racism were challenged and torn down. In North Carolina, the UNC system looked to address the issue of school buildings named after white supremacists. This included NC State, which strippedDaniels Hall of its namesake, Josephus Daniels, a racist who used his prominence in the state to promote bigotry.
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
FOX Carolina
Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county
LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
Charlotte Stories
Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022
North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
