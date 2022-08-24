For many years, even now, the LGBTQ+ community has heard it doesn't belong in church. Even though new Pew research shows half of all LGBTQ+ people in the United States identify with some faith tradition, despite not necessarily going to church. Several local churches and organizations have made great strides in being all-inclusive, but they admit there's much work to do. Recently, they joined together to offer what they hope is the next step toward healing.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO