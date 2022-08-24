Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Taylor Swift sued over design of ‘Lover’ companion book
Taylor Swift is being sued by a poet and author named Teresa La Dart who claims a book Swift released alongside her 2019 album ‘Lover’ copied elements of La Dart’s book of the same name. In a complaint filed in Tennessee federal court on August 23, La...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Man claiming to voice FN Meka, controversial AI rapper dropped by Capitol Records, says label “used me… then ghosted me”
An Atlanta-based rapper has alleged that he is the voice behind AI star FN Meka and in turn has accused Capitol Records of ghosting him after he was promised equity in the label. Kyle The Hooligan has posted notes and videos in which he claims that the Universal-owned label have...
NME
‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ review: an illuminating look at a rap superstar striving for change
Lil Baby is often labelled a “reluctant star”. Known for a dislike of interviews and indifference to the spotlight, the biggest draw then for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a new Amazon Prime Video documentary telling the Atlanta rapper’s tale, is that we get such a rare inside look at what truly makes the star tick.
NME
Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’
Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
NME
Britney Spears feels “overwhelmed” as she prepares to return with new Elton John collaboration
Britney Spears has said that she’s feeling “overwhelmed” as she prepares to end her six-year hiatus to release a new collaboration with Elton John. The team-up – titled ‘Hold Me Closer’ – includes an interpolation of the chorus from John’s 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’, and is due to arrive tomorrow (August 26). It’ll mark Spears’ first material since her most recent album, 2016’s ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
NME
UK singing teacher left “gobsmacked” after Billie Eilish TikTok duet
A British singing teacher has said that he was “gobsmacked” when Billie Eilish duetted with his TikTok tutorial to one of her songs. Sheridan Coldstream, who is from Buckinghamshire, posted a video on TikTok of himself playing piano and providing singing instructions for Eilish’s song ‘Listen Before I Go’ to help clients on his Total Vocal programme.
NME
Watch Michael Kiwanuka’s powerful new video for ‘Beautiful Life’
Michael Kiwanuka has shared a gripping new video for track ‘Beautiful Life’ – check it out below. The song was released earlier this year and featured on the Netflix documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis, directed by the Oscar winning director Orlando von Einsiedel. The new video...
NME
Manic Street Preachers share unreleased track ‘Studies In Paralysis’
Manic Street Preachers have shared a previously unheard song called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ with an official video by Kieran Evans – check that out below. The song appears on the band’s forthcoming expanded and remastered version of 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’, which will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.
NME
Jamie Campbell Bower: “For a long time, I was afraid of the darkness in me, and I would run from it”
This summer, the most recognisable person on TV doesn’t actually have a face. With his deep, booming voice and hideous skinless body, Stranger Things’ biggest baddie Vecna has dominated conversation and propelled the man beneath his suit to new levels of fame. Luckily, Jamie Campbell Bower is taking...
NME
BTS’ RM to collaborate with alt K-pop group Balming Tiger on new single ‘Sexy Nukim’
BTS rapper RM will be a featured guest on Balming Tiger’s new single ‘Sexy Nukim’, due out next week. The new collaboration was announced via BTS’ official Twitter page on August 24, which noted the single’s release date of September 1. The announcement also included a preview of ‘Sexy Nukim”s accompanying track art – an illustration of Balming Tiger’s eight members as colourful, animated characters set against a funky, psychedelic orange-themed backdrop.
NME
Coldplay’s Chris Martin designs tattoo for fan during Wembley Stadium show
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin designed a tattoo for a fan during one of the band’s recent shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. During the band’s gig at the venue on August 20, Martin spotted a sign that fan Mattie Jolley was holding asking the singer to design the tattoo. Prior to performing ‘Fix You’, Martin reportedly kneeled on the stage and indicated to Jolley to get paper and pen ready, and while performing the hit, drew the design on Jolley’s notepad.
NME
IVE elevate their chic charisma with glorious nu-disco on latest single ‘After LIKE’
Few have dominated the K-pop stratosphere in their first year as IVE have. Having made their official debut in November last year with ‘Eleven’ and maintaining immense momentum with the atmospheric luxury of ‘Love Dive’, they’ve essentially skyrocketed to unmistakable stardom; every song they’ve put out so far has been a hit.
NME
Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”
Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
NME
Companion album to David Bowie ‘Moonage Daydream’ documentary film announced
A companion album to the forthcoming David Bowie documentary film Moonage Daydream has been announced. ‘Moonage Daydream’ will feature songs spanning the late musician’s career and included previously unheard material, unique mixes created for the film, and dialogue from Bowie. The digital edition is released by ISO Records/Parlophone...
NME
LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film
LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film. First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise. It’s their first new music...
NME
Demi Lovato claims team “barricaded” them in hotel room to control eating disorder
Demi Lovato has claimed that their team “barricaded” them in a hotel room to control an eating disorder. In a new interview on the Spotify podcast Call Her Daddy, Lovato claims that someone from their management team placed controls over food consumption – such as taking food out of the hotel room or removing the phone so they couldn’t order room service. The musician claimed in the interview that the measures “exacerbated” an existing eating disorder and made them bulimic again.
NME
Listen to Headie One’s intense new single ‘Illegal’
Headie One has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Illegal’ below. The track is the latest of a number of tracks the rapper has been sharing throughout 2022. Back in May, he shared the track ‘Came In The Scene’, before following it up later that month with ’22 Carats’, a collaboration with French rapper Gazo.
