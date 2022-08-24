ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift sued over design of ‘Lover’ companion book

Taylor Swift is being sued by a poet and author named Teresa La Dart who claims a book Swift released alongside her 2019 album ‘Lover’ copied elements of La Dart’s book of the same name. In a complaint filed in Tennessee federal court on August 23, La...
Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’

Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
Britney Spears feels “overwhelmed” as she prepares to return with new Elton John collaboration

Britney Spears has said that she’s feeling “overwhelmed” as she prepares to end her six-year hiatus to release a new collaboration with Elton John. The team-up – titled ‘Hold Me Closer’ – includes an interpolation of the chorus from John’s 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’, and is due to arrive tomorrow (August 26). It’ll mark Spears’ first material since her most recent album, 2016’s ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
UK singing teacher left “gobsmacked” after Billie Eilish TikTok duet

A British singing teacher has said that he was “gobsmacked” when Billie Eilish duetted with his TikTok tutorial to one of her songs. Sheridan Coldstream, who is from Buckinghamshire, posted a video on TikTok of himself playing piano and providing singing instructions for Eilish’s song ‘Listen Before I Go’ to help clients on his Total Vocal programme.
Watch Michael Kiwanuka’s powerful new video for ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has shared a gripping new video for track ‘Beautiful Life’ – check it out below. The song was released earlier this year and featured on the Netflix documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis, directed by the Oscar winning director Orlando von Einsiedel. The new video...
Manic Street Preachers share unreleased track ‘Studies In Paralysis’

Manic Street Preachers have shared a previously unheard song called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ with an official video by Kieran Evans – check that out below. The song appears on the band’s forthcoming expanded and remastered version of 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’, which will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.
BTS’ RM to collaborate with alt K-pop group Balming Tiger on new single ‘Sexy Nukim’

BTS rapper RM will be a featured guest on Balming Tiger’s new single ‘Sexy Nukim’, due out next week. The new collaboration was announced via BTS’ official Twitter page on August 24, which noted the single’s release date of September 1. The announcement also included a preview of ‘Sexy Nukim”s accompanying track art – an illustration of Balming Tiger’s eight members as colourful, animated characters set against a funky, psychedelic orange-themed backdrop.
Coldplay’s Chris Martin designs tattoo for fan during Wembley Stadium show

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin designed a tattoo for a fan during one of the band’s recent shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. During the band’s gig at the venue on August 20, Martin spotted a sign that fan Mattie Jolley was holding asking the singer to design the tattoo. Prior to performing ‘Fix You’, Martin reportedly kneeled on the stage and indicated to Jolley to get paper and pen ready, and while performing the hit, drew the design on Jolley’s notepad.
Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”

Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film

LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film. First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise. It’s their first new music...
Demi Lovato claims team “barricaded” them in hotel room to control eating disorder

Demi Lovato has claimed that their team “barricaded” them in a hotel room to control an eating disorder. In a new interview on the Spotify podcast Call Her Daddy, Lovato claims that someone from their management team placed controls over food consumption – such as taking food out of the hotel room or removing the phone so they couldn’t order room service. The musician claimed in the interview that the measures “exacerbated” an existing eating disorder and made them bulimic again.
Listen to Headie One’s intense new single ‘Illegal’

Headie One has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Illegal’ below. The track is the latest of a number of tracks the rapper has been sharing throughout 2022. Back in May, he shared the track ‘Came In The Scene’, before following it up later that month with ’22 Carats’, a collaboration with French rapper Gazo.
