captimes.com
UW Health nurses vote to strike if management doesn’t recognize union
Citing burnout and unsafe staffing levels, hundreds of UW Health nurses voted Wednesday to strike for three days in September if bosses don’t agree to recognize their union. “Turnover and understaffing force us to make gut wrenching decisions: Do I stay with a patient who’s medically unstable, or do I leave to give medicine to someone in dire pain?” UW Health registered nurse Colin Gillis said in a press release, explaining that nurses were striking in order to get more say in hospital decision making. “I’m no longer willing to allow UW Health to put me in those impossible situations.”
msn.com
Hundreds of University of Wisconsin Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized; hospital says action 'will harm patients'
MADISON – Hundreds of nurses with UW Health voted Wednesday to hold a three-day strike in September if hospital administrators do not recognize their union, an escalation in a yearslong fight to regain bargaining rights. The vote, taken over two separate Zoom calls that ended at 9 p.m., sets...
captimes.com
Middleton’s Good Neighbor Festival bans elected officials from parade
The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival kicked off Friday night to celebrate camaraderie in the community — however, this year, the festival’s parade will look different than in the past, with a new policy barring elected officials from walking in the event for the first time. The Good Neighbor...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
captimes.com
After 50 years of growing gladioli, The Glad Garden says goodbye
After 50 years of breeding and 15 years of selling gladioli at their Verona home, Dave and Jean Kollasch of The Glad Garden are preparing to pack up their roadside stand for the last time. “It’s been a good run,” said Dave Kollasch, 83, who’s loved the lanky flowers ever...
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
msn.com
Wisconsin auditor’s subpoenas withdrawn two weeks after GOP Speaker fired him: report
On Friday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has dismissed a number of subpoenas issued to local officials by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, two weeks after Vos fired him from his controversial position auditing the 2020 presidential election. "Vos sent letters to...
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
spectrumnews1.com
A cut that makes all the difference: 30 barbers to offer free back-to-school haircuts
MADISON, Wis. — Before kids head back to school, a special effort is aiming to help them look and feel their best. After stopping operations for COVID-19, the 14th annual “Back 2 School Free Haircutz” tradition is back. “It’s gonna be new for a lot of the...
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
nbc15.com
Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
How does Wisconsin’s ‘Castle Doctrine’ work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
Officials: Medicare scammers calling area residents; calls appear on caller ID as being from Reedsburg Area Medical Center
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Officials in Sauk County are warning residents of a phone scam in which callers falsely claim to be from Medicare and appear to be calling from the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. In an alert sent to residents Wednesday, officials from the health care facility said the...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison student trades in his Bucky Badger costume for a white coat
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Bucky Badger is stepping out from a mascot role and stepping into medical school in the hopes of improving health in rural Wisconsin communities. Bucky Badger’s identity is always a secret until the student playing the mascot graduates. Shane Hoffman was one of...
veronapress.com
Vote for 5th Quarter to win Madison Old Fashioned Week by midnight on Aug. 26
The Cap Times is the host of Madison Old Fashioned Week, a new area-wide celebration to help determine Madison’s best Old Fashioned. The celebration runs from Aug. 19-26. There are 22 Old Fashioneds on the ballot in total, with one from Verona from 5th Quarter Bar and Grill. The...
2.5 miles of Mineral Point Rd. next to see Vision Zero speed limit reductions
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison says approximately 2.5 miles of Mineral Point Rd. on Madison’s west side is the next stretch of road that will see speed limit reductions beginning next week as part of the Vision Zero plan. Starting Monday, August 29, Mineral Point Rd. between S. Whitney Way and the Beltline will see its speed limit...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison’s west side gets a new antique store – Isthmus
Odana Antiques is set to close its doors on Sept. 30 after 16 years but Atomic Antiques has already stepped in to fill the void. Atomic opened at 4546 Verona Road Aug. 1 and hosted a grand opening celebration Aug. 20-21 with tarot card readers and a grill-out. While this...
nbc15.com
Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Family Aquatic Center is now closed for the season after a water main break at the facility. Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department stated that it discovered the water main break early Friday morning. “This issue will be resolved as soon as...
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September
The Madison Police Department says it will continue its heightened focus on traffic enforcement into September as it tries to reduce dangerous driving in the city.
nbc15.com
Two dogs from Houston are looking for new homes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two furry friends want to find their forever homes—hopefully together. The doggy duo--Corey and Matthew were found in a ditch in Texas and were taken in by Wisconsin organization Lola’s Lucky Day. Matthew was injured and found in a puddle of water in a ditch...
