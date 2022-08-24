Citing burnout and unsafe staffing levels, hundreds of UW Health nurses voted Wednesday to strike for three days in September if bosses don’t agree to recognize their union. “Turnover and understaffing force us to make gut wrenching decisions: Do I stay with a patient who’s medically unstable, or do I leave to give medicine to someone in dire pain?” UW Health registered nurse Colin Gillis said in a press release, explaining that nurses were striking in order to get more say in hospital decision making. “I’m no longer willing to allow UW Health to put me in those impossible situations.”

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO