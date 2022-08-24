ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

captimes.com

UW Health nurses vote to strike if management doesn’t recognize union

Citing burnout and unsafe staffing levels, hundreds of UW Health nurses voted Wednesday to strike for three days in September if bosses don’t agree to recognize their union. “Turnover and understaffing force us to make gut wrenching decisions: Do I stay with a patient who’s medically unstable, or do I leave to give medicine to someone in dire pain?” UW Health registered nurse Colin Gillis said in a press release, explaining that nurses were striking in order to get more say in hospital decision making. “I’m no longer willing to allow UW Health to put me in those impossible situations.”
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

After 50 years of growing gladioli, The Glad Garden says goodbye

After 50 years of breeding and 15 years of selling gladioli at their Verona home, Dave and Jean Kollasch of The Glad Garden are preparing to pack up their roadside stand for the last time. “It’s been a good run,” said Dave Kollasch, 83, who’s loved the lanky flowers ever...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
MADISON, WI
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison student trades in his Bucky Badger costume for a white coat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Bucky Badger is stepping out from a mascot role and stepping into medical school in the hopes of improving health in rural Wisconsin communities. Bucky Badger’s identity is always a secret until the student playing the mascot graduates. Shane Hoffman was one of...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison’s west side gets a new antique store – Isthmus

Odana Antiques is set to close its doors on Sept. 30 after 16 years but Atomic Antiques has already stepped in to fill the void. Atomic opened at 4546 Verona Road Aug. 1 and hosted a grand opening celebration Aug. 20-21 with tarot card readers and a grill-out. While this...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Water main break shuts down Sun Prairie pool for the summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Family Aquatic Center is now closed for the season after a water main break at the facility. Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department stated that it discovered the water main break early Friday morning. “This issue will be resolved as soon as...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Two dogs from Houston are looking for new homes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two furry friends want to find their forever homes—hopefully together. The doggy duo--Corey and Matthew were found in a ditch in Texas and were taken in by Wisconsin organization Lola’s Lucky Day. Matthew was injured and found in a puddle of water in a ditch...
MADISON, WI

