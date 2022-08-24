Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO