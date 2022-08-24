ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Demetrious Johnson KO’s Adriano Moraes to reclaim ONE Championship flyweight title

Demetrious Johnson not only earned revenge but reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title with his nasty KO over Adriano Moraes. Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The pair had originally met late last year, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ courtesy of a nasty flying knee. That historic win had also earned Adriano Moraes the ONE Championship flyweight title, a belt which was once again up for grabs this evening.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Sports#Ufc#Mma Fighting#Msg Full#Peruvian
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell responds to Jorge Masvidal’s call for a title shot: “Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also”

Leon Edwards’s coach Dave Lovell doesn’t think Jorge Masvidal is anywhere near a title shot. Edwards and Masvidal of course have a history due to the three-piece and a soda incident, and from previously being booked to fight at UFC 269 before ‘Gamebred’ was forced out with an injury. With that, after Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become the UFC’s new welterweight champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting to make the fight finally happen, despite being on a three-fight losing skid.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Stephen Thompson praises Leon Edwards for “perfect technique” to KO Kamaru Usman, but believes ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wins the trilogy

Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards landed the perfect technique to KO Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards entered the fifth round clearly losing the fight and did not get off to the best start in the final frame. It appeared that Usman would be defending his belt by decision but Edwards landed a clean head kick that KO’d Usman in the final minute which Thompson says was a great technique.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier questions the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278: “I feel like for Chimaev, this is just another scalp on his resume”

Daniel Cormier is questioning the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night in the welterweight main event. The two had previously met back in December of 2015, where Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision. The outcome of their second bout proved to be entirely different with Edwards defeating Usman by a stunning KO in round 5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Merab Dvalishvili responds to fans critical of his win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278: “It’s his job to move and do something”

Merab Dvalishvili thinks Jose Aldo is also to blame for their UFC 278 fight not being fan-friendly. Dvalishvili won a lackluster decision over Aldo in Salt Lake City, Utah in a fight that was primarily Dvalishvili pushing Aldo up against the Octagon. It was a disappointing fight that even Dana White ripped Dvalishvili for his performance.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Colby Covington could receive title shot upon return: “There’s not a lot of players left on the board”

Chael Sonnen believes that UFC welterweight Colby Covington could return for a chance at gold. ‘Chaos’ has been out of action since UFC 272 in March. In that outing, Covington scored a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal. In the weeks following the fight, ‘Gamebred’ allegedly attacked his friend-turned-foe in a Miami bar.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Worldwide Reactions To Edwards’ UFC 278 KO Of Usman

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 drew global attention after one of the most iconic Octagon moments. Edwards shocked the world with a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman in the UFC 278 headliner. The fight was a rematch of their first matchup as both fighters were in the beginnings of their UFC tenures in Dec. 2015.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy