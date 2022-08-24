Read full article on original website
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278
Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
Mike Perry describes sparring sessions with Jake Paul: “I kind of wanted him to hit me”
Mike Perry has shared some details of his sparring sessions with Jake Paul. ‘Platinum’ is coming off a decision victory over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in London last weekend. The victory was the second in a row for the 30-year-old inside the BKFC ring. However, he’s looking to make the move to the standard boxing ring next.
Pros react after Demetrious Johnson KO’s Adriano Moraes to reclaim ONE Championship flyweight title
Demetrious Johnson not only earned revenge but reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title with his nasty KO over Adriano Moraes. Johnson (23-4-1 MMA) and Moraes (20-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The pair had originally met late last year, where the Brazilian became the first fighter to ever knockout ‘Mighty Mouse’ courtesy of a nasty flying knee. That historic win had also earned Adriano Moraes the ONE Championship flyweight title, a belt which was once again up for grabs this evening.
Demetrious Johnson names the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record
Demetrious Johnson has named the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record. “Mighty Mouse” indeed boasts the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson, 36, (30-4 MMA), currently competes in ONE Championship, after leaving the UFC back in...
ONE on Prime Video 1 results: Demetrious Johnson avenges, knocks out Adriano Moraes to win flyweight title
Demetrious Johnson has proven once again why he is one of the best to ever step into the cage. In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, the flyweight title was on the line as Johnson (24-4-1), the former UFC flyweight king, looked to avenge a prior title loss to Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021.
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 official after Moraes passes hydration test
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 is on. The headlining flyweight (135-pound) championship bout of Friday’s One on Prime Video 1 event in Singapore became official after Moraes passed a hydration test and successfully made weight for his rematch with Johnson. Moraes failed his initial hydration test at Thursday’s...
Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell responds to Jorge Masvidal’s call for a title shot: “Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also”
Leon Edwards’s coach Dave Lovell doesn’t think Jorge Masvidal is anywhere near a title shot. Edwards and Masvidal of course have a history due to the three-piece and a soda incident, and from previously being booked to fight at UFC 269 before ‘Gamebred’ was forced out with an injury. With that, after Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become the UFC’s new welterweight champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting to make the fight finally happen, despite being on a three-fight losing skid.
Mike Perry tells Jake Paul, “I’m the real problem” in latest callout
Mike Perry has once again called out Jake Paul to box him. The YouTube star turned pugilist recently saw his fight against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fall through with both opponents withdrawing. ‘Platinum’ believes he is the perfect adversary for the 25-year-old social media icon. The UFC...
Stephen Thompson praises Leon Edwards for “perfect technique” to KO Kamaru Usman, but believes ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wins the trilogy
Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards landed the perfect technique to KO Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards entered the fifth round clearly losing the fight and did not get off to the best start in the final frame. It appeared that Usman would be defending his belt by decision but Edwards landed a clean head kick that KO’d Usman in the final minute which Thompson says was a great technique.
Sean Strickland bashes ‘uptight c—t’ Luke Rockhold after UFC 278: ‘I’m glad he retired’
Despite Luke Rockhold’s gutsy performance in a Fight of the Night loss to Paulo Costa last weekend at UFC 278 outspoken middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t a fan. Rockhold, who was making his first Octagon appearance since 2019, struggled straight out of the gate. But even though...
Daniel Cormier questions the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278: “I feel like for Chimaev, this is just another scalp on his resume”
Daniel Cormier is questioning the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night in the welterweight main event. The two had previously met back in December of 2015, where Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision. The outcome of their second bout proved to be entirely different with Edwards defeating Usman by a stunning KO in round 5.
Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
Merab Dvalishvili responds to fans critical of his win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278: “It’s his job to move and do something”
Merab Dvalishvili thinks Jose Aldo is also to blame for their UFC 278 fight not being fan-friendly. Dvalishvili won a lackluster decision over Aldo in Salt Lake City, Utah in a fight that was primarily Dvalishvili pushing Aldo up against the Octagon. It was a disappointing fight that even Dana White ripped Dvalishvili for his performance.
UFC champ Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell: 'You can stand at the back of the line, Mr. Masvidal'
Dave Lovell isn’t ready for Leon Edwards to grant Jorge Masvidal a title shot. Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) and Lovell’s star pupil Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) have been on a collision since 2019, but now that Edwards is UFC welterweight champion and Masvidal on a three-fight skid, Lovell said Masvidal has to wait his turn.
Stephen Thompson turns down Shavkat Rakhmonov fight, insists UFC fans ‘didn’t want to see it either’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wanted to use two-time Welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson, as a stepping stone for 170-pound “Nomad” Shavkat Rakhmonov; however, it sounds like the 39-year-old “Wonderboy” is content to sit and wait for another striker. Sure beats getting dumped and humped for 15...
Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
Chael Sonnen believes Colby Covington could receive title shot upon return: “There’s not a lot of players left on the board”
Chael Sonnen believes that UFC welterweight Colby Covington could return for a chance at gold. ‘Chaos’ has been out of action since UFC 272 in March. In that outing, Covington scored a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal. In the weeks following the fight, ‘Gamebred’ allegedly attacked his friend-turned-foe in a Miami bar.
Watch: Live Worldwide Reactions To Edwards’ UFC 278 KO Of Usman
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 drew global attention after one of the most iconic Octagon moments. Edwards shocked the world with a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman in the UFC 278 headliner. The fight was a rematch of their first matchup as both fighters were in the beginnings of their UFC tenures in Dec. 2015.
After returning to training, Darren Till provides timeline for his next Octagon appearance: “The comeback is on”
UFC middleweight Darren Till has given fans an update on his long-awaited return. ‘The Gorilla’ was last seen in the octagon against Derek Brunson in September 2021. In that outing, the British star was submitted in round three. The defeat was also the second in a row for Till, as he had previously lost to Robert Whittaker.
