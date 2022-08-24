Read full article on original website
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
San Bernardino, CA real estate market update
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for San Bernardino, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
Reefer Madness: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Destroys Home due to… Solar Panels
On August 5, 2021, according to a civil complaint filed in federal court, Riverside County Sergeant Julio Olguin and around 20 deputies dressed in green fatigues and tactical gear used a battering ram to break down the side door of a home in Lake Elsinore, a bedroom community in Riverside County, California.
LA County Announces First Human Cases of West Nile Virus
Los Angeles County health officials Thursday confirmed the county's first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July.
Breaking News: San Bernardino County, CA: Mojave National Preserve has again closed several roads due to flash flooding from recent storms.
Source: Mojave National Preserve (Information) Picture: Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: The Mojave National Preserve have again closed several roads due to flash flooding from storms. According to the Mojave National Preserve, the latest heavy rains on Friday washed out portions of Black Canyon Road and covered...
Moreno Valley wins procurement award
Moreno Valley has been recognized for its procurement services. The city recently received a 2022 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the non-profit National Procurement Institute, according to a statement on the city’s website. Moreno Valley was one of 73 entities in the United States and Canada to...
Yucca Valley home spared in late night garage fire on Inca Trail
A fire in a garage attached to a single family home in Yucca Valley was quickly put out by the San Bernardino County Fire Department last night (Aug 26) – sparing the attached home. Firefighters quickly responded to reports of an attached garage on fire on the 7500 block...
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
New video shows severe flood damage to 10 Fwy in Riverside County
Update: One lane of the eastbound 10 Freeway was open as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Caltrans. Eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County were washed away Wednesday evening when heavy rainfall delivered a flash flood. The flooding occurred just before 8 p.m., impacting the 10 Fwy south of Joshua Tree National […]
Rialto, CA real estate market update
Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Rialto, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
Flash flooding washes out eastbound 10 Freeway near AZ-CA border in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Thousands of travelers and truck drivers bound for Arizona are being rerouted after raging floodwaters washed out a section of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the Arizona-California border. Caltrans shared photos of the washout on social media that showed a huge piece of...
Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps
An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
Flash flood destroys section of 10 Freeway near AZ-CA border
A flash flood damaged a portion of the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the AZ-CA border. The roadway has one lane open as of Thursday morning.
Man who used a flamethrower during a street takeover in San Bernardino is sentenced
A man who was identified using a flamethrower during a street takeover event in San Bernardino in April has now been sentenced in connection with the crime. Eric Hanshaw, aka "Sideshow Tomcat," an Arizona resident, was arrested by police in Phoenix in June, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 26.
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Flash flood washes out part of Interstate 10, main highway between Phoenix and Los Angeles
Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood. Heavy rain and flooding Wednesday washed out several lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the California-Arizona state line. The Interstate 10 washout occurred near the community of Desert Center in Riverside County, about 165 miles east of Los Angeles.
