Suzy Valentin Realtor

San Bernardino, CA real estate market update

San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for San Bernardino, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
zachnews.net

Breaking News: San Bernardino County, CA: Mojave National Preserve has again closed several roads due to flash flooding from recent storms.

Source: Mojave National Preserve (Information) Picture: Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: The Mojave National Preserve have again closed several roads due to flash flooding from storms. According to the Mojave National Preserve, the latest heavy rains on Friday washed out portions of Black Canyon Road and covered...
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley wins procurement award

Moreno Valley has been recognized for its procurement services. The city recently received a 2022 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the non-profit National Procurement Institute, according to a statement on the city’s website. Moreno Valley was one of 73 entities in the United States and Canada to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley home spared in late night garage fire on Inca Trail

A fire in a garage attached to a single family home in Yucca Valley was quickly put out by the San Bernardino County Fire Department last night (Aug 26) – sparing the attached home. Firefighters quickly responded to reports of an attached garage on fire on the 7500 block...
KESQ News Channel 3

California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center

Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

New video shows severe flood damage to 10 Fwy in Riverside County

Update: One lane of the eastbound 10 Freeway was open as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Caltrans. Eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County were washed away Wednesday evening when heavy rainfall delivered a flash flood. The flooding occurred just before 8 p.m., impacting the 10 Fwy south of Joshua Tree National […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Suzy Valentin Realtor

Rialto, CA real estate market update

Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Rialto, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
SFGate

California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
msn.com

Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps

An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
scvnews.com

L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
