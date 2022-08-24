Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Wayne County woman arrested after stealing three cars
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Police Department were busy Friday morning trying to find three stolen cars. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., someone called Wayne County 911 to report a stolen car. The car was taken from South Main Street. It...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Man arrested in reported stolen car, found with meth
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Wednesday morning, a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office made a traffic stop on a car with equipment violations. After a license plate check, the deputy found out the car was reported stolen. A release from the sheriff’s office said a quick...
q95fm.net
Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Officials say that a woman was recently arrested on drug-related-charges following the execution of a search warrant at her house. On Monday, detectives were investigating a suspected drug trafficker near the Garnet Court area. During the investigation, they managed to gather enough evidence to request a search warrant.
wtloam.com
Escaped Barren County Inmate Found In Pulaski County
An escaped Barren County inmate has been found in Pulaski County. Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said 33-year-old Donald Shelton escaped from an assigned work release on Hiseville Park Road on August 5th just before 11:30 a.m., and alerts were sent out statewide to law enforcement. Shelton had two addresses previously used that were in Pulaski County. Deputies reported they saw Shelton as a passenger in a vehicle on East Highway 914 and pulled them over. Shelton ran from the vehicle, but was eventually caught and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest. Police also served warrants from Barren County for the original work detail escape. According to Kentucky State Police, Shelton was originally jailed in the Barren County Detention Center for first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and bail jumping.
wtloam.com
Manchester Police Arrest A Man After Stabbing Incident
Manchester Police responded this week to a call about a fight between several intoxicated people. Two officers arrived at the Heritage Inn to find one man had gone to the Advent Health emergency room with stab wounds. They learned two men were in a fight and one stabbed the other. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested James Mitchell Bailey with assault. He was lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
lakercountry.com
Money missing from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office evidence room
An investigation is underway regarding $25,000 that went missing from the evidence room of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Kentucky State Police and the sheriff’s office are investigating the theft, with KSP leading the investigation. The money was discovered missing after an internal audit of...
wymt.com
Pineville man sentenced in drug trafficking case
Lee County, Va. (WYMT) - A Pineville man has been sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia Penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine. Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced today that Brandon McCarty was sentenced in the Lee County Circuit Court. Cridlin said McCarty was convicted on three counts...
lakercountry.com
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
lakercountry.com
Wayne County man sentenced to 70 years on rape charges
A Wayne County man was sentenced to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of eight counts of rape. Circuit Judge Vernon Miniard sentenced Jose Anibal Figuerda Sanchez to the jury-recommended 70 years. A press release from earlier this year by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office said Sanchez repeatedly...
harrodsburgherald.com
Dog Leads Police To Suspect Hiding Under Truck
Some heroes get a medal and a tickertape parade. But Max is happy with a new bone and a shady place to cool off. Max is five years old. His family say he’s a good judge of character. He can be very affectionate if he likes you. But he doesn’t like everybody.
lakercountry.com
Three local residents indicted in Adair County
Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
wymt.com
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
WKYT 27
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
harrodsburgherald.com
Locals Indicted On Drug And Child Endangerment Charges
Two local people have been indicted on drug and child endangerment charges. Last week, Ashley Brown, 28, and Henry Baker, 55, both of 584 Crozier Drive, were indicted on drug charges stemming from a May 22 drug bust. On that date, officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department searched the residence...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash on East New Circle Rd identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 47-year-old Larry Spicer of Winchester. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on New Circle Road. According to Police, officers responded to the 400 block of East New Circle Road near...
inkfreenews.com
Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop
FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
Head-on collision kills man in Madison County
MADISON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on collision between a Dodge pickup truck and a Mustang left one person dead Tuesday morning in Madison County. Kentucky State Police says officers rushed to the crash along KY-627 around 8:15 a.m. Investigators believe a Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided directly with a Ford Mustang […]
2 crimes in one night: Pulaski deputies trying to catch a thief
Authorities in Pulaski County are asking for the public's help in catching an alleged pharmacy burglar.
wymt.com
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
somerset106.com
Laurel County Woman Flown Out To Hospital After Being Trapped Underneath Lawn Mower
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called out to the report of a woman trapped underneath a zero-turn lawn mower near John Parker Road. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the mower, which had flipped on top of her. Once they were able to stabilize the vehicle, they were able to dig her out and treat her injuries. The woman was not identified but officials say they were told she had been trapped for at least 30 minutes before someone heard her and called 911. She was flown out to a hospital. Her condition was not reported.
